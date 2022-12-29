ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Sen. César Blanco seeking to 'fix things' in upcoming Texas Legislature

By Adam Powell, El Paso Times
 4 days ago

In a matter of weeks, state Sen. César Blanco will head to Austin for the 88th Texas Legislature. He's hopeful eight years of legislative relationship-building will keep his agenda from suffering an early partisan death.

"(Republicans) are in the majority, I've only ever operated in the minority," said Blanco, an El Paso Democrat. "The way I approach my work in the Legislature is to build relationships and it's important to develop those relationships regardless of party because I've got to deliver for El Paso."

The Republican Party again won big in the 2022 General Election, claiming every statewide office and, most importantly, the governor's and lieutenant governor's offices. The GOP firmly controls both legislative chambers.

Blanco will need relationships he's built as a state representative and senator when the session begins on Jan. 10 if he hopes to progress on two issues likely to raise the ire of Texas Republicans: gun laws and abortion rights.

"That's important and I think that's being lost in our legislative process," Blanco said. "It shouldn't be confrontational ... we're here to fix things, not break things."

The issue of gun violence has been a priority for some time, first in the wake of the Aug. 3, 2019, racist mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart and again following the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde , Blanco said. The senator has filed bills ahead of session, including one aimed at declaring gun violence a public health crisis in Texas.

Blanco explained much of his gun agenda is pulled straight from the Texas Safety Action Report , a document that proposes recommendations for curbing gun violence in the state, including a bill making it a felony to lie on a background check when purchasing a gun. That bill passed with bipartisan support, but most of Blanco's gun legislation did not enjoy the same support in the "very pro-Second Amendment Legislature."

"Unfortunately, most of the other gun bills I've filed... a lot of gun bills didn't move," Blanco said. "It's just a matter of the will of the body and the governor to move on these things."

Other legislative recommendations in the report include instituting red flag laws, raising the age to purchase a firearm, limiting access to assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, but so far, state Republicans have shown limited interest in acting on them, despite the continuing rash of mass shootings across the state and nation.

"The gun lobby is very strong," Blanco said. "We've got to look past the gun lobby and find that balance between the rights of individuals to buy guns and the rights of individuals to go shopping without being involved in a mass shooting."

Blanco will also test Republicans' willingness to review the state's abortion laws, which are the most restrictive in the nation and have "changed the rights of women to make their own health care decisions," he said.

Blanco said he has heard from some Republican colleagues that Texas' near-complete abortion ban may have gone too far. They have expressed a willingness to rollback limitations on abortions due to rape or incest, two exceptions not included in state law.

"Hopefully there's some political will on the other side of the aisle to look at these scenarios," Blanco said. "Those are the kinds of bills we're looking at to ensure women's health care decisions are between her and her physician."

Abortion rights, gun safety emerge as priorities for El Paso state legislators

He is concerned that women are forced to seek health care outside Texas.

"We don't need women having to go to Juárez to receive their health care," Blanco said. "We don't need women leaving El Paso and going to New Mexico to receive their health care. Health care is a right and they should be able to receive that same quality of care in our community and in the state of Texas."

'Big issues to focus on'

While hot-button issues such as gun violence and abortion restrictions will be high on his list of priorities, Blanco also has a substantial list of other objectives, including addressing the statewide nursing shortage, investing in education, herding federal dollars, getting broadband service to rural communities and expanding Medicaid.

"We've got big issues to focus on," Blanco said.

Escobar, Blanco join LGBTQ advocates to denounce 'hate mail from GOP extremist group'

Where the nursing shortage and broadband are concerned, Blanco said the experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic are top of mind. So too when it comes to expanding Medicaid, which would insure 11 million Texans.

"We've got to expand Medicaid in the state of Texas," Blanco said. "When you have good health outcomes you have a strong workforce. When you have good access to quality healthcare... there is a direct link between economic development and health care."

Education is another critical issue for Blanco.

"The state of Texas could do a lot better in funding our public schools," Blanco said. "When you make those investments, you're going to make investments in our future workforce."

Not only public schools but higher education institutions as well, which Blanco calls "huge drivers for (the) economy," especially in El Paso, where the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP), Texas Tech and El Paso Community College (EPCC) all operate.

"Those are important avenues to move up the socio-economic ladder here in our community," Blanco said. "There's going to be a huge investment in CTE (career-tech education) this next legislative session. We don't have enough people in those trades, so we're going to see a push to increase those career-tech educational tracks."

Blanco also wants to see Interstate-10 resurfaced and widened, noting the daily backlogs coming in and out of Juarez as demand continues to increase, and also hopes to see additional funding for the nearby ports of entry.

"It's important (state decision-makers) realize that the technology the state could provide at our ports of entry is essential in making sure that trade is coming across fast, but secure," Blanco said.

Comments / 13

Charles Richardson
2d ago

Democrats have not fixed anything in almost a hundred years. Back in the 1960s the Republicans had to fight the Dixie democrats tooth and nail for Black's civil rights.

Reply
6
Nivek
3d ago

Dems cry for more gun control laws over "gun violence" while Dem judges give criminals a slap on the wrist for violent crimes committed while using firearms. Dems agenda is 0% about guns and 100% about control.

Reply
8
Fannie Oakley
2d ago

So weird, he’s from El Paso, which is inundated with illegal immigrants, yet no mention of the border, other than widening the highway for faster “trade.” He’s parroting the global initiative, just like almost all Democrats.

Reply
3
