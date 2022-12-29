ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Something to look forward to in 2023: Taylor Swift Night

By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Each Thursday in December, we'll peek over the fence to 2023 and a unique event to look forward to in the new year.

What: The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night

Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.

What's worth looking forward to: Did you struggle to score tickets to Swift's "Eras" tour (too soon)? Or are you looking for a warm up about a month before the tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona (the run hits Kansas City in July 2023)?

This traveling, Taylor-inspired dance party should do the trick.

What song do you need to get out of — or into — your system? "You Belong With Me"? "I Knew You Were Trouble"? "Shake it Off"? Or something from Swift's triumphant yet sublimely moody "Midnights" record? The event promises to survey her musical career, which has stretched almost seamlessly from country to pop and touches of rock, from empowered anthems and lovelorn ballads to all emotional notes between.

"Best believe our party is Taylor-made for ultimate fans. Surrounded by Swifties, you’ll sing and dance through all her iconic eras," an event description notes.

Tickets: $15 to $35

Website:https://thebluenote.com/

Columbia Daily Tribune

How 'Elvis', 'Marcel the Shell' and 'Tár' shine in 2022's best films

A few weeks ago, I appeared on a radio show to discuss Top Ten lists. Specifically, why are there so many weird titles among critics' top picks? A conservative perspective we discussed suggests the publishing of these lists serves as anti-populist virtue signaling. Top Ten lists are rejections of popular entertainment in lieu of films that could only be enjoyed by those preening to be in the artistic elite, the claim goes.    ...
MISSOURI STATE
