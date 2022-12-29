Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
Related
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
Police find man shot in hand in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood. The 58-year-old was discovered by police around 1:21 a.m. in the 800 block of West 78th Street, police said. He had been shot in the hand and would not give any details about...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles. The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking...
fox32chicago.com
Boy found shot in Prospect Heights
CHICAGO - A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
2 teens wounded in Park Manor shooting while inside rideshare vehicle: Chicago police
One of the 18 year olds was seriously hurt after being shot in the back, CPD said.
2 passengers wounded after being shot while in rideshare in Park Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot while they were in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday morning.Chicago police tell us someone in a silver car fired shots into that rideshare vehicle around 2 a.m. near 71st and State in Park Manor.The passengers were two 18-year-old men.Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department. One of the passengers was struck in the back and is in serious condition. The other was hit in the right shoulder and is in good condition.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
ABC7 Chicago
3 wounded in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- Three people were wounded in a shooting at a gas station parking lot in South Austin on the West Side Wednesday night. Someone in a dark SUV opened fire about 9:50 p.m. on a group standing in the parking lot in the 5100-block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Teen injured in drive-by shooting near Washington Park, police say
The 16-year-old was standing near a sidewalk when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said.
Two men shot during rideshare trip in Park Manor
Two passengers were shot during a “rideshare” trip in Chicago early Thursday morning. The two 18-year-old men were in a rideshare vehicle around 2a.m. when police said someone in a silver sedan fired shots at them near 71st and State in Park Manor.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side
While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was confronted by a person near the scene.
2 teens wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The boys, 17, were walking on a sidewalk about 7:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone in a vehicle opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside fired shots at the boy, police said.
Shooting at South Austin gas station leaves 3 wounded, another hurt
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are recovering after being shot at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.The shooting happened in the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 9:51 p.m.Chicago police say the men were in the parking lot of the gas station when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.A 33-year-old man was grazed in the head and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 26-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and taken by CFD to Stroger in fair condition.A fourth victim, a 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattering glass to the mouth and refused EMS. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
Comments / 5