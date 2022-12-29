CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot while they were in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday morning.Chicago police tell us someone in a silver car fired shots into that rideshare vehicle around 2 a.m. near 71st and State in Park Manor.The passengers were two 18-year-old men.Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department. One of the passengers was struck in the back and is in serious condition. The other was hit in the right shoulder and is in good condition.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO