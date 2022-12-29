Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Titans vs. Cowboys picks: Staff predictions for Week 17
With the way the Tennessee Titans have played these last five weeks, and combined with all of the injuries, head coach Mike Vrabel’s team finds itself as heavy home underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys going into Week 17. The Titans likely would’ve been home underdogs to one of the...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
atozsports.com
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
FOX Sports
Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title
DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Eagles in NFC East: Computer Projections - Dallas Takeover?
The Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles was a must for the Dallas Cowboys if they wanted to have a chance of winning the NFC East. While the Cowboys do not control their destiny regarding whether they win the division, they can handle how they finish the season. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zeke Streak! WATCH: TD Gives Cowboys Lead Over Titans
The Dallas Cowboys are off and running inside Nissan Stadium for Thursday night's contest with the Tennessee Titans. Playing without Pro Bowl selection and leading rusher Tony Pollard (thigh), it's the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas' backfield - and he's delivered. Given seven carries on the first two drives, Elliott's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Pride’ at Halftime: Could Dallas Lose to Titans Junior Varsity?
For the Dallas Cowboys, this week moved so fast that there was no time for public pronouncements from inside The Star warning against "eating the cheese.''. Rather, from owner Jerry Jones on down, there was great pleasure in the 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday that moved Dallas to 11-4 ... and there was the hope - if not the assumption - that it would carry over to "Thursday Night Football'' in Nashville against the mail-it-in Titans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Cowboys, Dalton Schultz 2 TDs Extend Lead Over Titans
Facing the short-handed Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a predicament inside Nissan Stadium. Holding a narrow 10-6 lead in the third quarter after three consecutive turnovers to close out the first half, the Cowboys offense was staring down a 3rd and 19 near midfield.
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assessing Joshua Dobbs' first start
The Tennessee Titans didn't get a win, but they might've gotten some confidence. The Titans lost their sixth straight game Thursday, falling 27-13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in place of rookie Malik Willis while the Titans sat numerous starters, including running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, in advance of next weekend's winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.
Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys
Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Predictions
BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Eye NFC East Race: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Practicing, Playing?
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFC East title as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs all but wrapped up. They still need a win against the New Orleans Saints Sunday or over the New York Giants in Week 18 - or for the Dallas Cowboys to lose against the Commanders - to make it official.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
X-Factors for Raiders vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders don't have anything tangible to play for over these next two games, but that doesn't mean some players still don't have something to gain. There are multiple Raiders who can benefit from a big game, starting at the most important position on the field. Jarrett Stidham.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC West Week 17 Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs, Battle of LA
Three more AFC West match-ups remain this regular season, starting with a meeting between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The games will not have any weight on how finishes within the division will play out, but they will surely have a significant effect on the playoff picture.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Icing on the Cake!’ CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club
The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way. Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was...
