Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

TROUTDALE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO