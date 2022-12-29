ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Portland metro weather: Rain continues Friday, then fog on New Year’s weekend. Snow next week?

The rain is mostly holding off this morning in the Portland metro area, but it’s likely to return by noon, the National Weather Service says. Friday has a 70% chance of rain, with up to a quarter inch of precipitation possible. The temperature will stay static all day, with a high of about 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The low overnight will be around 41.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines. In one...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR
KGW

Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street

On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge

One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
OREGON CITY, OR

