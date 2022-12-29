Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Portland metro weather: Rain continues Friday, then fog on New Year’s weekend. Snow next week?
The rain is mostly holding off this morning in the Portland metro area, but it’s likely to return by noon, the National Weather Service says. Friday has a 70% chance of rain, with up to a quarter inch of precipitation possible. The temperature will stay static all day, with a high of about 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The low overnight will be around 41.
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
kptv.com
Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines. In one...
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
Thousands still without power in region thanks to damaging winds, rain
Power crews race to restore service following Tuesday's windy and wet weather.
Chronicle
Winter Storm Leaves at Least Five Dead in Crashes Caused by Falling Trees in Oregon
Five people died, including a 4-year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84 after falling trees struck passing trucks, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree fell directly on top of the roof of a Ford F-150 truck near milepost...
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
Burst pipe floods Beaverton DMV; office closed
The Beaverton DMV at 10280 Park Way is closed indefinitely after freezing weather caused the building’s fire sprinkler system to burst on Christmas Eve, flooding the office and causing extensive damage to the property.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
NE Portland ice cream shop damaged after storm pummels region
A popular Portland ice cream shop is also a victim of recent storm damage, mainly from last week's ice storm.
focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
kptv.com
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
Changes coming to Clark County’s repair program in 2023
Following a few complicated years from COVID-19, Clark County's free repair program will return to some in-person events in 2023.
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
opb.org
100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge
One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
Comments / 0