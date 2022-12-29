ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IL

Illinois crews respond to fatal 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIE8o_0jxXh88k00

LEBANON, Ill. – Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

This happened on Highway 50 at Rieder Road, west of Lebanon, Illinois. One car was traveling eastbound on Highway 50, and the second was traveling westbound.

For an unknown reason, the first driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the second driver. Both vehicles were overturned.

Trending: Way Out Club’s estate sale includes some St. Louis music history

The driver who swerved into the westbound lanes was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors found that he or she had only minor injuries.

Highway 50 is now closed in both directions, and drivers are advised to take IL-4 to I-64 to head west towards St. Louis from Lebanon as an alternate route.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

LogicMan
3d ago

“The driver who swerved into the westbound lanes was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors found that he or she had only minor injuries.” How about the driver only had minor injuries, indoctrination….

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

ISP Reports Fatal Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash In St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police today provided preliminary information about a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 6:27 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on U.S. 50, just east of North Rieder Road, Lebanon Township. A 60-year-old male from Breese - Keith E. Van Ness - was reported...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
LEBANON, IL
wgel.com

Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM. 60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident

Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
LEBANON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line

State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KMOV

1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
CAHOKIA, IL
5 On Your Side

1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton

ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Shooting at Upper Alton business

Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
ALTON, IL
mymoinfo.com

Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
HILLSBORO, MO
FOX2now.com

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy