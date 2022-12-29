ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJLA

DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Snow chances next week in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) Snow chances are looking fairly decent for the days leading up to Christmas, but the amounts remain very unclear some six days ahead of the possible storm. Many weather models indicate a big push of very cold air that starts on Thursday. Snow develops as an area of low pressure also travels across the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures

A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
wtaj.com

Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week

Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...

