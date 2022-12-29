Read full article on original website
Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures
Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
WTRF
Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
The Weather Channel
Severe Thunderstorms In The South Could Pack Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Flash Flooding
Severe weather is returning to the South this week. Tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail are all potential threats. Heavy rainfall could also trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe thunderstorms in the South...
Wyoming Highway Patrol compares winter storm to Antarctica as it responds to hundreds of calls
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released a video showing the wintry weather conditions its troopers have been dealing with while responding to hundreds of calls during a winter storm.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Rain and Snow Expected on West Coast This Week, Bringing Beneficial Rain to Ease Drought
The latest weather forecast on the West Coast said strong winds and cold rain with potential snow could unload this weekend. Residents and motorists near the West Coast should check the weather for updates. Last week, portions of the West Coast and Southern California experienced a round of rain and...
Arctic Blast Map Shows Texas Cities to Be Hit Hardest Amid Blackout Fears
Some areas in the state could see temperatures as low as minus 1 degree Fahrenheit right before Christmas.
Arctic Blast to Bring Dangerous Below Zero Temperatures to These States
Subzero temperatures could hit Kansas and Texas by Thursday, according to some meteorologists.
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
Cloudy, clear heading into Saturday; rain expected for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the clouds will roll in tonight, with lows in the upper-30s.
Snow chances next week in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) Snow chances are looking fairly decent for the days leading up to Christmas, but the amounts remain very unclear some six days ahead of the possible storm. Many weather models indicate a big push of very cold air that starts on Thursday. Snow develops as an area of low pressure also travels across the […]
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Flash freeze after rain, snow expected to impact travel
An Arctic freeze following precipitation is expected to leave travelers in the U.S. scrambling. Some regions will also see wind chills as low as -70 degrees. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
Record-breaking cold, life-threatening wind chills plunge 150 million Americans into deep freeze
A bitter and deadly blast of arctic air is continuing to charge its way across the U.S., dropping wind chills to as low as negative 70 degrees across the northern Plains, and 30 below zero in the Midwest.
wtaj.com
Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
