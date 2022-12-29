Temperatures go above freezing this afternoon for the first time since late last Thursday afternoon. Are you ready?. Thanks to the colder weather in the second half of the month…the monthly temperature average-to-date is running below average by 2.4 degrees. Our seasonal snowfall scoreboard is actually below average. We’ve had 4.4 inches, and the average by now is 6.2 inches. Click here for the recap of last week’s system.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO