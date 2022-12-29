Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
cbs4indy.com
Rain continues New Year's Eve, warm start to 2023
Happy Friday! It has been a damp and cloudy day to wrap up our week. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with showers and clouds around. We keep showers around tonight with heavy pockets of rain at times too. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/rain-continues-new-years-eve-warm-start-to-2023/. Rain continues New Year’s Eve, warm start to 2023...
Woman drives from Houston to Muncie in time to see sick mom after canceled Southwest flight
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Texas woman is finally in Muncie with her mother, three days after her Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Indianapolis was canceled. After spending hours stranded at Houston Hobby Airport, Melissa Clark decided to get in a car and drive from Houston to Muncie. "I...
cbs4indy.com
Getting back above freezing today; warmer and wetter days ahead
Brighter, breezy and warmer today with temperatures climbing into the 40s. We turn wet just ahead of the new year. Getting back above freezing today; warmer and wetter …. Brighter, breezy and warmer today with temperatures climbing into the 40s. We turn wet just ahead of the new year. Indiana...
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
IMPD searching for woman missing from south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
cbs4indy.com
Deadly northeast side shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. Indy man previously charged with gruesome dog killing …. An Indianapolis man previously arrested for hanging and stabbing a dog he'd adopted from a local shelter now faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting that occurred less than a month before the gruesome dog killing.
cbs4indy.com
Indy bars and restaurants prep for NYE festivities before slower months
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the city, bars, and restaurants are gearing up for big crowds, private parties, and plenty of champagne toasts. This is a critical time for local businesses as it comes right before a typical slowdown in January and February. ”We have been pretty busy every single day,”...
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday
Temperatures go above freezing this afternoon for the first time since late last Thursday afternoon. Are you ready?. Thanks to the colder weather in the second half of the month…the monthly temperature average-to-date is running below average by 2.4 degrees. Our seasonal snowfall scoreboard is actually below average. We’ve had 4.4 inches, and the average by now is 6.2 inches. Click here for the recap of last week’s system.
wrtv.com
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
cbs4indy.com
Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday. One Indianapolis father and daughter are...
WISH-TV
Lost luggage of Southwest passengers piles up at IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines warns that clearing the backlog of stranded people and lost luggage could take days. Southwest has canceled at least 183 flights in and out of Indianapolis since Sunday, with four more flights already canceled for Friday. Southwest said Thursday that it expects to return...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say
INDIANAPOLIS — Officials said the sale of a troubled Indianapolis apartment complex had closed as of Thursday. Earlier in 2022, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits against the property owners. The owners of the complex owed Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents having paid their monthly utility bills.
WIBC.com
Two People Shot, Another Injured in the Span of an Hour in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS-Three people were injured in Indianapolis in the span of an hour from Thursday night into early Friday morning. In the first incident, police responded to a report of a shooting near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital. That person is in stable condition.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mild and wet weather returns
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a breezy and mild day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon, with winds gusting out of the south at 25 mph. Patchy drizzle will be around at times today. An area of low pressure will move in late tonight. Rain...
