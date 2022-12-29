Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
Union Standard International (Previously USGFX) Loses FCA Licenses
Union Standard International Group Limited, the United Kingdom-based subsidiary of the USG Group (previously known as USGFX), has lost its authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), as seen on the regulatory registry. USGFX UK No Longer Holding an FCA License. "This firm can no longer provide regulated activities...
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
financemagnates.com
Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Saves Bitcoin Miner Argo from Bankruptcy
Argo Blockchain, a major crypto mining company publicly listed in London (LSE:ARB) and New York (NASDAQ:ARBK), has dismissed the vision of potential bankruptcy with a strategic deal with Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd, a financial firm focused on digital assets, owned by Mike Novogratz. According to the press release published on...
NASDAQ
Interesting FOXA Put Options For February 2023
Investors in Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOXA options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified the following put contract of particular interest. The put...
CNBC
Dow headed back below 30,000, slim chance of soft landing for economy in 2023: CNBC CFO survey
The Dow is more likely to again fall below 30,000 than rally to a new stock market high, according to the latest CNBC CFO Council quarterly survey. The economy will enter a recession in 2023, according to CFOs, with few chief financial officers seeing the Federal Reserve's hopes for a soft landing as being possible.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid
If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
financemagnates.com
Midas Shuts Down as Another Victim of FTX Collapse
Midas Investments, a cryptocurrency company from the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, has decided to shut down its operations after experiencing heavy losses due to the FTX exchange collapse. The decision was announced on Tuesday by Iakov 'Trevor' Levin, the CEO and Founder of the yield farming platform. According to Levin's...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $18.49 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRD was trading at a 25.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.71% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
financemagnates.com
Swiss Fintech Leonteq Expects Lesser Profit as Client Demands Drop
Leonteq, a Zurich-based fintech company that operates a marketplace for structured investment products, has lowered its profit expectations for this year due to a drop in customer demands in the second half of 2022. The Swiss fintech firm recorded a continued decline in client demands due to the overall difficult...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2023
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
financemagnates.com
Goldman Sachs May Start New Year with 4,000 Job Cuts
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., a global investment banking giant, is preparing to enter the new year with a round of redundancies. The Group's Chief Executive Officer, David Solomon, confirmed the plans in his annual message sent to employees. According to Bloomberg, staff cuts could be as high as 8%, which...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.01, or 0.10%, to $10.26. The AMTD Digital Inc. has recorded 13,558 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed AMTD Group to Add International Fashion Brand VIVIENNE TAM to Its Portfolio After Acquisition of L’Officiel Inc SAS.
NASDAQ
National Health Investors Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 6.91% Yield (NHI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), which saw buying by Director Robert G. Adams.
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors
Buying shares of a company that makes plastic packaging may not sound like the most exciting investment out there. But there's nothing boring about the kind of returns that Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) could provide to investors over the next few years. The company just initiated its first dividend...
AMC Theatres CEO Signals Salary Freeze for Top Execs
AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron has called for a salary and stock pay freeze for himself and other top executives at the exhibition giant as they look to weather the continuing economic storm circling the theatrical movie business. “Biggest inflation in 40 years, so in 2023 companies will grant large % salary raises. But I do not want “more” when our shareholders are hurting. So, I recommended to the AMC Board to red circle and freeze both my target cash and target stock pay for 2023. NO INCREASE,” Aron said as part of a thread on his personal Twitter account on...
NASDAQ
Have $1,000? 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood made a name for herself by delivering robust returns for investors over the years. She focused on innovative growth companies that are disrupting both existing and emerging markets. While many of the stocks her funds favor have seen serious declines over the past year -- and such stocks may not be ideal for every investor -- those who have a long-term investment time horizon and the appropriate aptitude for risk tolerance can find an abundance of compelling stock picks among the lot.
financemagnates.com
Futu and UP Fintech (Tiger Brokers) Face Regulatory Action in China
On Friday, the securities regulator in China said that two brokerage operators, Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding, have been involved in the unlawful securities business and will be asked to take corrective measures. China Takes Action against Futu and Up Fintech (Tiger Brokers) Reuters reported that the China Securities...
Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout.
