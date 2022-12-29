Read full article on original website
Priest recalls George Santos cries of poverty – saying family could not afford a funeral for his mother
New York Congressman-elect George Santos may be facing some legal obstacles soon, after a number of inconsistencies in his resume came to light this week. New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into "a number of issues raised about Santos," her office confirmed Thursday. After days of burgeoning questions...
Advocate
George Santos Hid Marriage to Woman, Says He'll Explain Alleged Lies
Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of New York divorced a woman in 2019, days before the start of his failed 2020 campaign. As noted in a new report by The Daily Beast, Santos didn’t disclose his marriage to a woman throughout his campaign while he positioned himself as a proud gay Republican.
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
Liar-Elect George Santos’ List of Dubious Claims Is STILL Growing
The perplexing series of alleged lies from George Santos, the Republican congressman-elect from Long Island under investigation by county, state and federal prosecutors, have continued to roll in this week—with each “embellishment” as shocking as the last.Among the new claims under scrutiny in the last 24 hours: Santos’ high school education, his claim to be half-Black, a claim that his family’s Jewish last name was Zabrovsky, and that “9/11 claimed” his mother’s life after she’d “fled socialism” in Europe.In reality, a genealogist told CNN Santos’ mother was born in Brazil, where her family had lived since the late 1800s before...
Rep.-elect Santos tells New York Post that he fabricated parts of his resume, history
George Santos told the publication that he fabricated details about his work experience, education, family history and finances.
Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve
Robert Zimmerman, who lost to Santos in November, called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate his former opponent over his lies.
Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is starting to emerge from days of silence following explosive reports in The New York Times and elsewhere detailing key elements of his background he apparently misrepresented. In various interviews, Santos has admitted to “embellishing” his resume. He told the New York Post that he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning” and that…
Rep.-elect George Santos faces more allegations of lying about who he is
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos is facing mounting scrutiny over his resume and now his claimed Jewish heritage after an onslaught of online reports.
NY GOP Rep-elect George Santos grilled over biography 'lies': 'Do you have no shame?'
New York Congressman-elect George Santos of Nassau County was grilled on allegations he misled or lied about parts of his resume and other facts about his life.
New York prosecutor looking into Rep.-elect George Santos, citing 'fabrications and inconsistencies'
George Santos, the congressman-elect from New York who's admitted to "embellishing" his résumé, is being investigated by a New York prosecutor. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement about her fellow Republican on Wednesday. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
New York DA investigating GOP Congressman-elect George Santos over résumé lies
Nassau County, New York District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced an investigation into Republican Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted to fabricating his résumé.
George Santos is presidential material | Sheneman
Congressman-elect George Santos, if that’s his real name, won an upset race in New York’s 3rd Congressional District this past midterm... or did he. Seems the truth is a slippery thing around Mr. Santos. His campaign biography claimed college degrees from schools he didn’t attend and employment at financial institutions that have never heard of him. What he calls “embellishing his resume” is actually some form of immersive cosplay where this dude pretended to be a congressman for so long it actually happened. How the press only caught on to the fraud after Santos had been elected to Congress is a whole other can of worms, for now, let’s focus on George Santos, a rising star in the Republican Party.
jewishbusinessnews.com
More Trouble for George Santos
George Santos, the newly elected U.S. Congressman from Long Island who claims to be the grandson of Holocaust survivors, is running around trying to damage control over his habitual lying. And while he is doing that Santos may also be under federal criminal investigation. According to a report in The...
MSNBC
George Santos facing multiple investigations after brazen lies
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York — who is what I like to call “the king of cap,” or in other words, a prolific liar — has been at the center of recent news reports highlighting his rampant lying on the campaign trail. Now those...
Will the real George Santos please stand up?
It's an egregious offense against an already fragile democracy.
