Read full article on original website
Related
When My Chinese Trans Identity Gets Lost in Translation
"I’ve grown increasingly exhausted with the implication that if I don’t adopt a white or 'American' transness, I’m somehow living wrong.”
psychologytoday.com
Do Fertile Women Prefer More Masculine Men?
According to the “good genes ovulatory shift hypothesis”, women may prefer more masculine men when they are more fertile. Prior findings are mixed and may not be applicable to real life scenarios given the use of laboratory settings and artificial stimuli. New research assessed ovulatory shifts through speed-dating,...
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
Voices: I’m sick of all the male billionaires telling us how we should be working
Another day, another bleating male billionaire desperately trying to keep employment in the dark ages. Sir James Dyson joins a wealthy – but, in my opinion, morally motley – crew of Elon Musk, Lord Sugar and Jacob Rees-Mogg (who is officially a millionaire), wedded to a 9-5 model born in the Industrial Revolution. A time when men earned the bacon and women, well, cooked it.As far as I can tell, all have three things in common: dollar, archaic mindsets and nothing to back up their argument that flexible working is bad for productivity. Nada. It’s a lot of hot...
Women's Health
14 Relationship Green Flags To Look Out For When Dating, According To Relationship Experts
When it comes to dating, it's almost too easy to list off your deal breakers, turn-offs, and all-around icks. Maybe you make for the hills at the first sign of mind games, or perhaps you swipe left on anyone who wears sunglasses in every single dating app profile pic. While some dating deal breakers are a matter of personal preference, others are unhealthy, toxic, and/or relationship-damaging red flags.
This woman makes a comfortable living helping young people overcome their fear of talking on the phone
In a nutshell: Smartphone ownership has reached near ubiquity in many parts of the world. Ironically, their prevalence has resulted in a large number of smartphone users that never developed the core skill of actually speaking to others over the phone because most of their exchanges with friends and family happen via text messaging.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
collective.world
How Empaths Love Differently
For empaths, love is unlike any other feeling. It’s deep and earnest. If you know an empath, you know they love differently — and damn it is beautiful the way they do. Anyone would be lucky to love and be loved by them. Empaths are the kind of...
travelnoire.com
CEO's Note: My Black American Journey to Ghana's Premier Music Festival
As a Black American, attending Afrochella in Ghana was an experience unlike any other. From the moment I stepped off the plane, I was struck by the energy and excitement of the city. The festival, which takes place in Accra, is a celebration of African music and culture— it brings together thousands of people from all over the continent and beyond. Afrochella is more than just a music festival… it is a place of unity and empowerment for Black people around the world.
Opinion: Unmonogamous Relationships Can Be Healthy When Explored Consensually
In college, I dated someone often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
I'm a New Zealander who moved to the US for love, but the immigration process didn't feel like a fairytale
I'm a Kiwi who met my husband while on a vacation to California. From our spontaneous meeting to unglamorous visa paperwork, here's how it played out.
Job discrimination faced by ethnic minorities convinces public about racism
Researchers believe they may have found the best way to convince the public that racism is a real problem and requires major change: tell them about an Oxford University study exposing discrimination faced by job applicants. A groundbreaking project exploring how better to boost public support for action against systemic...
thesciencesurvey.com
The Lasting Impact of Language Oppression
We are in the midst of a language pandemic. Linguistic diversity is rapidly declining, resulting in the loss of centuries of history, culture, and knowledge. This is the price of our modern, connected globe, yet it can not be addressed without reflecting on trends ingrained in history. Language has a dark past of oppression that reveals an abuse of culture and identity with lasting consequences.
Voices: The truth about nepo babies is much more complex than you think
It started with an interesting US glossy magazine feature exploring the long fingers of privilege and access in Hollywood, and it ended in a global witch hunt. The search for the world’s “nepo babies” – children born of successful or wealthy parents whose careers are built on nothing more than the nepotistic opportunities their families were able to create for them – has now reached every sector and every industry. People on social media are falling over themselves to defend their own work or to label themselves as one of the world’s try-hards, forcing their way feet first through every...
BBC
Fatphobia: The Brazil women fighting prejudices
Rayane Souza used to struggle taking the local bus in Vitória, the capital of the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo, 480km (300 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro. Aged 14, having got stuck in the bus turnstile yet again, and feeling the eyes of the rest of the passengers on her, she vowed never to take this form of public transport again.
maloriesadventures.com
We See God in the Chances that Exist Around Us (Why I Study Consciousness)
Since the dawn of time, we humans have sought to find a greater purpose in our existence. Unlike most other animals out there, we find comfort in knowing that there could be something greater than us that needs us to fulfill a purpose, and we jump at the opportunity to be more than just a person living out a small life without reason. We long to create purpose for ourselves, to find the value in our own consciousness, in whatever way necessary, so we can feel needed and relevant. And the second we feel helpless, we turn to the ‘god /s’ to try and foretell what is to come.
I Love My Partner, But I Wish We Didn’t Live Together
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Ask VICE is a series where readers ask VICE to solve their problems, from dealing with unrequited love to handling annoying flatmates. Today, we’re hoping to help someone who doesn’t know if their desire to no longer live with their partner is a threat to their relationship.
labroots.com
Can Cultural Differences Explain Variations in Visual Perception?
A new UCLA study challenges long-standing research claims that people of East Asian and European origins perform differently on a well-known visual perception test. The rod-and-frame task asks viewers to assess if a line is vertically aligned when the frame around it is tilted at various angles. It is used to measure the influence of surrounding contextual visual information on perception. The study, published in PLoS One, found that object orientation is mostly unaffected by cultural variation.
Comments / 0