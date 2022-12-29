Read full article on original website
Man City vs Everton - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Everton, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Fulham vs Southampton - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Fulham's Premier League meeting with Southampton, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
James Maddison sees specialist with Leicester baffled by nagging knee injury despite all-clear with England at World Cup
JAMES MADDISON has seen a London specialist today to try and get to the bottom of his troublesome knee injury and has no chance of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The England midfielder has yet to train with his Leicester City teammates since returning from the World Cup in Qatar more than a week ago.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward
Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brighton's Premier League meeting with Arsenal, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Liverpool vs Leicester - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Leicester, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Eddie Howe: Newcastle boss not ruling out title challenge
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he is not ruling out his side being Premier League title challengers this season. The Magpies won their sixth successive league match, a comfortable 3-0 victory against Leicester, on 26 December. Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table, two points off Manchester City...
Newcastle vs Leeds LIVE: Latest updates, score, team news for Premier League match
NEWCASTLE take on Leeds in their next Premier League clash - and Eddie Howe's men will be licking their lips. The Magpies are in red hot form as they sit third in the league with 33 points behind Arsenal and Man City. Leeds, however, are 15th and winless in their...
Premier League team of the year - 2022
The Premier League team of the year for 2022, including Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and more.
Players who reached 20 Premier League goals the fastest
Erling Haaland broke yet another record against Leeds United, but who did he beat to the the 20-goal milestone?
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Player ratings as Wout Faes nightmare gifts Reds win
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City in the Premier League.
Leeds 1-3 Man City: Player ratings as Citizens move back into second
How the players rated as Man City beat Leeds to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Preview of Real Valladolid's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as late Benzema brace secures win
Match report and player ratings from Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid in La Liga.
