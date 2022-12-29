ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward

Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
BBC

Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad

Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
BBC

Eddie Howe: Newcastle boss not ruling out title challenge

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he is not ruling out his side being Premier League title challengers this season. The Magpies won their sixth successive league match, a comfortable 3-0 victory against Leicester, on 26 December. Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table, two points off Manchester City...
90min

90min

