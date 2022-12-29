ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Pelé dies at 82: Soccer world mourns death of iconic Brazilian player

Soccer icon Pelé has died at the age of 82, and the entire sport is mourning his death. Pelé made a massive impact on the game of soccer, and the superstars of today continue to use him as a source of inspiration. Pelé spent much of his career...
Popculture

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With New Soccer Team, Will Make $75 Million Per Year

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new soccer team. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Friday they have signed the soccer superstar. According to ESPN, Ronaldo signed a contract through the summer of 2020 and is expected to receive $75 million per year. This comes after Ronaldo controversially left Manchester United.
BBC

Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend

Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
90min

CF Montreal sign George Campbell to contract extension

George Campbell is staying put. CF Montreal signed the center back to a contract extension through the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for 2026. Campbell initially joined Montreal in mid-December after three seasons with Atlanta United, where he managed one goal across 36 regular-season games. Montreal...
90min

LAFC sign Stipe Biuk from Croatian side Hajduk Split

LAFC have signed forward Stipe Biuk from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split on a four-year deal through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional club option for 2027. He joins as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot for the Black & Gold. “Stipe...




