CBS Sports
Pelé dies at 82: Soccer world mourns death of iconic Brazilian player
Soccer icon Pelé has died at the age of 82, and the entire sport is mourning his death. Pelé made a massive impact on the game of soccer, and the superstars of today continue to use him as a source of inspiration. Pelé spent much of his career...
Neymar & Ronaldo post emotional tributes to Pele
Brazil legends Neymar and Ronaldo posted on social media to pay tributes to Pele to mark his passing.
Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele Dead at 82
The icon won three World Cup titles with Brazil and is celebrated as one of the greatest players of all time.
CBS Sports
Pelé dies at 82: Global soccer icon brought three World Cups to Brazil, beautiful game to America
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, arguably the greatest player to have ever lived, has died at age 82. The former Santos and Brazil national team player had been battling numerous cancerous tumors recently. The term superstar does not begin to do justice when it comes to describing his accolades. He is considered by many to be the king of the sport.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
How Man Utd plotted sensational Pele transfer but Brazil icon stayed loyal to his beloved Santos during playing days
PELE turned down the opportunity to play for Manchester United during his glory years because he was loyal to Santos. The legendary striker, who sadly died on Thursday aged 82, spent almost his entire career with the Brazilian giants. But his incredible performances in his homeland as well, as in...
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the ...
Soccer world pays tribute to Brazilian great Pelé following his death at 82
Tributes poured in Thursday for Brazilian soccer legend Pelé following his death at the age of 82. Pele, one of the greatest to ever play the game, passed away at a hospital in Sao Paulo from multiple organ failure. He had been receiving treatment for colon cancer since last year.
Sporting News
How many World Cups did Pele win with Brazil? Selecao legend goals and stats on the game's biggest stage
For decades following his retirement, Pele was viewed as one of — if not the — greatest footballer of all time. The Brazilian is said to have scored a world record 1,279 goals in 1,363 games — an achievement that will stand apart for generations to come.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking
Kylian Mbappe says he will not waste time responding to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking of him following the World Cup.
Popculture
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With New Soccer Team, Will Make $75 Million Per Year
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new soccer team. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Friday they have signed the soccer superstar. According to ESPN, Ronaldo signed a contract through the summer of 2020 and is expected to receive $75 million per year. This comes after Ronaldo controversially left Manchester United.
BBC
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
Man Utd are 'coming together' after Cristiano Ronaldo departure
Manchester United are already moving on from Cristiano Ronaldo departure, Christian Eriksen has explained.
Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as late Benzema brace secures win
Match report and player ratings from Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid in La Liga.
Liverpool confirm capture of Cody Gakpo from PSV
Liverpool have got their man. Cody Gakpo officially joins from PSV.
CF Montreal sign George Campbell to contract extension
George Campbell is staying put. CF Montreal signed the center back to a contract extension through the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for 2026. Campbell initially joined Montreal in mid-December after three seasons with Atlanta United, where he managed one goal across 36 regular-season games. Montreal...
Pedro Gallese signs new Orlando City contract through 2024 MLS season
Orlando City have taken a big step in their winter preparations with the signing of goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to a new contract. Gallese's new deal keeps him at Exploria Stadium through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, having been out of contract following the 2022 campaign. The...
LAFC sign Stipe Biuk from Croatian side Hajduk Split
LAFC have signed forward Stipe Biuk from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split on a four-year deal through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional club option for 2027. He joins as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot for the Black & Gold. “Stipe...
90min
