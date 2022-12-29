Read full article on original website
Related
Premier League to pay tribute to Pele with teams wearing black armbands and holding minute’s applause after death at 82
ENGLISH football will pay tribute to Pele over the weekend. Starting with Liverpool’s Premier League match at home to Leicester and West Ham’s game with Brentford this evening, players will wear black armbands while there will be a minute’s applause. The remaining games in the top-flight throughout...
Wolves v Manchester United Confirmed Lineups and Team News, Premier League
Manchester United travel to face Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League and here you can find the confirmed lineups and team news.
BBC
Premier League team of 2022: Opta gives its starting XI of the year
With the World Cup taking us almost all the way to the end of 2022, now is as good a time as any to take stock of the Premier League and assess the key figures across the year. And what better way than to formulate a best XI of 2022?
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
James Maddison sees specialist with Leicester baffled by nagging knee injury despite all-clear with England at World Cup
JAMES MADDISON has seen a London specialist today to try and get to the bottom of his troublesome knee injury and has no chance of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The England midfielder has yet to train with his Leicester City teammates since returning from the World Cup in Qatar more than a week ago.
Players who reached 20 Premier League goals the fastest
Erling Haaland broke yet another record against Leeds United, but who did he beat to the the 20-goal milestone?
Yardbarker
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking
Kylian Mbappe says he will not waste time responding to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking of him following the World Cup.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
Report: Leandro Trossard Offered To Liverpool And Chelsea After Dazzling Premier League Performances
The Brighton forward has impressed this season with his hattrick at Anfield a highlight.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Newcastle United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
SB Nation
Time for Manchester City to Take Arsenal Seriously
If there was ever any doubt that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal mean business in the Premier League title race this season, it was made clear when the Gunners took on West Ham United in the first match after the World Cup. Having gone five points clear at the top of the table heading into the tournament, many expected the month-long break to disrupt the team’s momentum.
BBC
Eddie Howe: Newcastle boss not ruling out title challenge
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he is not ruling out his side being Premier League title challengers this season. The Magpies won their sixth successive league match, a comfortable 3-0 victory against Leicester, on 26 December. Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table, two points off Manchester City...
Yardbarker
Manchester United could record best-ever away run against Wolves
Manchester United will be looking to record their best-ever away run against Wolves when they travel to Molineux on New Year’s Eve. Erik ten Hag will be urging his players to make it three wins from three since the mid-season break. His aim right now will be to build momentum towards a top four finish and United should be able to beat Wolves this weekend.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0