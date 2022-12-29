ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United

Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City

Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
SB Nation

Time for Manchester City to Take Arsenal Seriously

If there was ever any doubt that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal mean business in the Premier League title race this season, it was made clear when the Gunners took on West Ham United in the first match after the World Cup. Having gone five points clear at the top of the table heading into the tournament, many expected the month-long break to disrupt the team’s momentum.
BBC

Eddie Howe: Newcastle boss not ruling out title challenge

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he is not ruling out his side being Premier League title challengers this season. The Magpies won their sixth successive league match, a comfortable 3-0 victory against Leicester, on 26 December. Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table, two points off Manchester City...
Yardbarker

Manchester United could record best-ever away run against Wolves

Manchester United will be looking to record their best-ever away run against Wolves when they travel to Molineux on New Year’s Eve. Erik ten Hag will be urging his players to make it three wins from three since the mid-season break. His aim right now will be to build momentum towards a top four finish and United should be able to beat Wolves this weekend.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy