Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jack Grealish, Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata, Jude Bellingham, Jorginho & more.
James Maddison sees specialist with Leicester baffled by nagging knee injury despite all-clear with England at World Cup
JAMES MADDISON has seen a London specialist today to try and get to the bottom of his troublesome knee injury and has no chance of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The England midfielder has yet to train with his Leicester City teammates since returning from the World Cup in Qatar more than a week ago.
Man City predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Manchester City's starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Neymar & Ronaldo post emotional tributes to Pele
Brazil legends Neymar and Ronaldo posted on social media to pay tributes to Pele to mark his passing.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brighton
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part two: Leicester to Wolves
It’s hard to feel happy with how it’s gone so far. There was a sense that our calamitous start to the season was a thing of the past after that impressive run of form before the World Cup break. But the dread has returned to Filbert Way after the pathetic performance against Newcastle on Boxing Day. At least we’re in the last eight of the League Cup, although we’re up against the Geordies again …
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking
Kylian Mbappe says he will not waste time responding to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking of him following the World Cup.
Brentford hands West Ham 5th straight Premier League loss
LONDON (AP) — West Ham slumped to a fifth straight Premier League loss and was booed off the field by the home crowd following a 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday. First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva inflicted another damaging loss on manager David Moyes, whose team could find itself in the relegation zone — or even last place — once the rest of the round is completed this weekend.
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leicester City
After returning to Premier League action with a victory over Aston Villa earlier in the week, Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool play their final game of 2022 when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield knowing nothing less than a win will do for the current sixth place side as they look to build a foundation for a stronger 2023. Their opponents have similarly struggled to meet expectations in the first half of the season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side currently 13th after 16 rounds of the 2022-23 Premier League season and having lost their return to action post-World Cup in convincing 3-0 fashion to newly rich Newcastle United.
Wolves vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Manchester United travel to Wolves looking to continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.The Dutchman has taken the Red Devils to within a point of the top four after a big win over Nottingham Forest last time out, but Wolves will be confident after picking up three points over Everton in Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things,” said Lopetegui. “I am aware of our position....
Jurgen Klopp reveals where Cody Gakpo will play for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp discusses what position Cody Gakpo will play in for Liverpool following transfer from PSV Eindhoven.
Antonio Conte press conference: Conceding first; Lenglet's future; facing Aston Villa
The highlights from Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
