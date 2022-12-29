ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part two: Leicester to Wolves

It’s hard to feel happy with how it’s gone so far. There was a sense that our calamitous start to the season was a thing of the past after that impressive run of form before the World Cup break. But the dread has returned to Filbert Way after the pathetic performance against Newcastle on Boxing Day. At least we’re in the last eight of the League Cup, although we’re up against the Geordies again …
The Associated Press

Brentford hands West Ham 5th straight Premier League loss

LONDON (AP) — West Ham slumped to a fifth straight Premier League loss and was booed off the field by the home crowd following a 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday. First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva inflicted another damaging loss on manager David Moyes, whose team could find itself in the relegation zone — or even last place — once the rest of the round is completed this weekend.
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

After returning to Premier League action with a victory over Aston Villa earlier in the week, Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool play their final game of 2022 when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield knowing nothing less than a win will do for the current sixth place side as they look to build a foundation for a stronger 2023. Their opponents have similarly struggled to meet expectations in the first half of the season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side currently 13th after 16 rounds of the 2022-23 Premier League season and having lost their return to action post-World Cup in convincing 3-0 fashion to newly rich Newcastle United.
The Independent

Wolves vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United travel to Wolves looking to continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.The Dutchman has taken the Red Devils to within a point of the top four after a big win over Nottingham Forest last time out, but Wolves will be confident after picking up three points over Everton in Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things,” said Lopetegui. “I am aware of our position....
