Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy
The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Trump's former comms director said her job was pointless because he would ruin her plans with compulsive tweeting
Alyssa Farah Griffin said being communications director under Donald Trump was "a huge challenge" because he always went off-script.
A year of focus groups tells me this: Americans are traumatized
“Trainwreck,” “a mess,” “divided” — when I kick off every focus group to use a word to describe how the country is going, the words are always negative. “Tell me why no positive words?” I ask, even though after 25 years of moderating focus groups — and dozens of nights of groups this year alone…
Six Months After Roe v. Wade Demise, Abortion Opponents are Shaken and Angry
In the six months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have undergone an unprecedented series of attacks nationwide.
Woman 'Stealing' the Spotlight With Pregnancy News Backed Online
Several commenters on Reddit sided with the woman, including one who said that "the whole point of the group chat is to share family news."
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, has died at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters’ death was announced by ABC on...
States warned Pete Buttigieg was giving airlines pass months before Southwest Airlines meltdown
Pete Buttigieg’s Department of Transportation “failed to respond” to thousands of consumer complaints about America’s airlines and was “unable or unwilling” to hold the industry accountable, more than three dozen attorneys general charged months before a holiday season air travel disaster that left thousands of flights canceled and passengers stranded. In an Aug. 31 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the AGs of 38 states, territories and the District of Columbia, said the DOT was leaving a “vacuum of oversight”...
Anger Over Parents Not Inviting Godmother's Boyfriend to Baptism: 'Rude'
The baby's mother reasoned that the couple has only been together a year and they "want to keep the guest list to the minimum."
