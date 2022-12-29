Looking to start the new year off right? Here’s where you can join a Whatcom County polar bear plunge

Are you planning on kicking off the new year with a brisk plunge into an icy body of water?

Look no further! Here’s where you can take a polar bear plunge in Whatcom County.

Padden Polar Dip and Resolution Run/Walk

After being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic and poor weather, the city of Bellingham is bringing back its annual New Year’s Day celebration with an organized walk or run around Lake Padden followed by a polar plunge .

The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Lake Padden. No registration is required to participate.

The run begins at the Lake Padden bathhouse and goes counterclockwise around the lake, according to the city’s website.

There will be popcorn and warm beverages provided, the website states. Costumes are also encouraged.

The city recommends bringing shoes that can get wet, a camera and a warm change of clothes. The city also advises people be prepared for the water temperature, which is typically about 30 to 35 degrees, according to the city’s website.

Birch Bay Polar Bear Plunge

The Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 40th annual Polar Bear Plunge at noon on Monday in the bay across from Beach Cat Brewing Company, according to the chamber’s website.

A warming tent will be set up at Beach Cat Brewing Company at 7876 Birch Bay Drive . Participants can go there starting at 10 a.m. to register, participate in a costume contest or purchase a t-shirt, long-sleeve or hoodie.

Participants can pre-register for the polar plunge and pre-purchase shirts online. They can be picked up in advance at the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce Visitor Information Center or on the day of the event.