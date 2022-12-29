ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian slammed for video of dogs appearing to live in garage

By Francesca Bacardi
 1 day ago

The missing Kardashian pets have been found — in the garage.

Kim Kardashian has come under fire after she posted and deleted a TikTok video appearing to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in her garage.

In an attempt to show off the pups’ Christmasy setup, which included stockings, mini Christmas trees and more, the Skims founder accidentally showed the pooches prancing around the garage in tiny coats next to their large pen and pee pads.

The video prompted criticism, which only worsened once Kim, 42, deleted the video from her and daughter North West’s shared account.

“This video was deleted from North’s account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn’t want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…,” asked a TikTok user who reposted the video.

Kim Kardashian is under fire for posting — and deleting — a TikTok video of her dogs appearing to live in her garage.
“Provide a better life than this for your dogs,” commented a viewer.

“They have acres of land but they keep dogs in their garage smh,” commented another.

“probably bc it doesn’t fit the ‘aesthetic’ lol,” quipped another.

Others defended the Skims founder, claiming her garage was more luxurious than the average person’s.
For every detractor, however, the Skkn founder also had her defenders.

“Y’all know her garage is heated to the fullest. I see nothing wrong with this at all,” wrote one woman.

“They have stockings and a tree,” wrote another. “I think they are doing okay 😂.”

The dogs haven’t been seen since.
“In the garage and still got their own Christmas tree,” observed another. “Those dogs are perfectly fine lol.”

“They are fine y’all. Do not call PAW patrol,” joked another.

Kim’s dogs haven’t been seen on social media since she deleted the TikTok.

