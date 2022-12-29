Traffic congestion a focus as housing development gets initial OK in Grove City

A plan to build 323 residences along state Route 665 is a step closer to its approval in Grove City.

City Council approved the preliminary development plan Dec. 19 for the Harris property development on 96.2 acres at the northwest corner of state Route 665 (London Groveport Road) and Borror Road.

The site is owned by Paul Harris Jr. and the applicant-developer is Joe Ciminello, Ciminello Land Co., New Albany.

The proposal calls for single-family homes on 118 lots on private streets and 205 ranch homes on either public or private streets, a city staff report says.

Ciminello told council the home prices would start in the high $300,000s and average $400,000 to $500,000.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024 at the earliest, with a build-out over three or four years, he said.

Complaints that the development would increase traffic in that area were voiced repeatedly during the approval process. Neighbors in the area also objected to the plan's density of units per acre.

A number of comments focused on traffic congestion at the intersection of state Routes 665 and 104, which is several thousand feet east of the Harris site.

Councilman Roby Schottke addressed complaints Dec. 19 about traffic congestion: "We've listened to many, many of your comments and listened to take them to heart, actually, and talked about what can be done. ... We observe those problems ourselves."

The 665-104 intersection has been a focus of the city for a year, he said, and city leaders have begun an initiative to increase discussions with the Ohio Department of Transportation to study solutions.

Schottke said traffic congestion will continue to increase there, even without more residential development. The 665-104 intersection isn't in the city, he said, and many of the vehicles using the roads are through traffic headed to increasing development south of Grove City and other areas to the south.

The state hopes to divert truck traffic as much as possible onto U.S. Route 23 by improving the interchange of I-270 and Route 23 and the intersection of Route 23 and state Route 762, Schottke said.

Grove City leaders met with ODOT officials in November to discuss the situation; future meetings also will include officials fom Jackson Township to study how congestion at 665-104 can be alleviated, Schottke said. A critical component of that effort will involve identifying the financial sources needed to make any changes, he said.

"I can't tell you what it's going to accomplish yet," Schottke said, but he commended Grove City leaders for launching the effort to focus on the problem.

The city planning commission recommended the Harris property plan for approval Dec. 6 after the original number of planned residences was reduced from 338. In November, the commission voted down a motion to recommend the plan and Ciminello returned to the panel with a scaled-down proposal.

"(The original) plan included three subareas offering freestanding single-family, single-family townhomes and attached ranch homes," the city staff report says. "The current application has been revised based on feedback received from (the) planning commission. Major changes include the elimination of the single-family townhomes, as well as switching the location of the single-family and attached ranch homes to have the single-family homes located at the southeast corner of the site."

The proposal includes 46.4 acres of open or green space, multi-use pathways and two-car garages for all homes, plus landscaping, trees and screening, the report says.

City Development Director Kyle Rauch told council Dec. 19 the plan still includes an extension of Hawthorne Parkway across Borror Road to establish a connection with Route 665.

The applicant also proposes terminating Borror Road north of London Groveport Road with a cul-de-sac. A traffic signal would be added at the Hawthorne Parkway and Route 665 intersection.

Rauch said a traffic study is planned and the city staff will consult with ODOT on any needed roadway improvements.

City Council member Christine Houk voted against approving the preliminary development plan, citing traffic congestion along routes 665 and 104.

The preliminary plan was approved with the stipulation that the applicant work with the city staff to determine appropriate screening between the development and existing homes, and where lots are adjacent to public rights of way.

On Dec. 6, planning commission member Jim Rauck said the preliminary development plan is just the first step in a longer approval process for the Harris project.

"The heavy lifting is yet to be done on this development,” he said. “There's a lot of work to be done between a preliminary and a final development plan.”

