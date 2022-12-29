‘The reason I’m a Raider.’ Davante Adams voices support for Derek Carr

To say Davante Adams is upset that Derek Carr is benched for the remainder of the Raiders’ two games in an understatement.

The former Fresno State star took to Instagram to voice his support for his best friend.

“This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever and if you can’t respect it (excuse my language) ...... you!!!” Adams wrote.

The Raiders acquired Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers to pair him up with Carr.

Davante Adams, left, laughs as Derek Carr, right, holds his daughter Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Carr and Adams played 15 games together before Raiders coach Josh McDaniels made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Former Raider offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele chimed in on Adams’ post.

“He really is a great dude and one of the hardest workers man,” he wrote.

If Carr were to get injured in the final two games, then his $33 million contract and $7.5 million in 2024 would be guaranteed. The Raiders have a decision to make to keep Carr by Feb. 10 before his contract is guaranteed.