A new Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar is coming to Kansas City. Are you ready for it?

If you missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift’s shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, this is your chance to shake it off.

Vignettes, the venue that brings you themed pop-up bars based on popular media , such as “Mean Girls”, “Shrek” and “The Office,” is opening a new Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar, with special drinks, performances and more.

Titled “ Just Another Pop-Up To Burn ,” the space at 2376 Armour Road in North Kansas City opens its pop-up bar honoring the musician on Jan. 13. It runs until Feb. 18.

Owner Ed Schmalz and his wife, Maggie Boone, are huge fans of Swift and are excited to put this together.

The two were not some of the lucky ones and missed out on tickets during the Ticketmaster drama, so this is their way to bring the show to everyone who fell in the same boat.

Vignettes’ pop-up bars are usually reserved for people 21 and older, but this one will be open for people 15 and up every Sunday through Thursday.

“One of our performers said, I think you’re just going to get a bunch of underaged people, and I was just like, no, I don’t think we are,” Schmalz said. “If you were 15 when she sang about being 15, you’re 33 right now, which is right in our demographic.”

The space will be decorated with iconic scenery from Swift’s music videos and award show appearances throughout her career. Some of the scenes from her most recent music video, “Anti-Hero,” her hit classic “You Belong With Me” and many more Easter eggs will be scattered throughout the venue.

Craft cocktails such as “The Cardigan,” “Lemon Drops on My Guitar” and “Snow on the Beach” are just a few of the options visitors can partake in. Boone, whose stage name is Miss Maggie Moon, has learned over 40 of Swift’s greatest hits to perform on Fridays and Saturdays while the pop-up is open.

Book your reservations online at vignettesbar.com , and keep dancing like you’re 22 as you start 2023.

“I’m hoping (Swift) flies in and just shows up,” Schmalz said.