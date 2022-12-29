ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

A new Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar is coming to Kansas City. Are you ready for it?

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPfxl_0jxXfw6Z00

If you missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift’s shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, this is your chance to shake it off.

Vignettes, the venue that brings you themed pop-up bars based on popular media , such as “Mean Girls”, “Shrek” and “The Office,” is opening a new Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar, with special drinks, performances and more.

Titled “ Just Another Pop-Up To Burn ,” the space at 2376 Armour Road in North Kansas City opens its pop-up bar honoring the musician on Jan. 13. It runs until Feb. 18.

Owner Ed Schmalz and his wife, Maggie Boone, are huge fans of Swift and are excited to put this together.

The two were not some of the lucky ones and missed out on tickets during the Ticketmaster drama, so this is their way to bring the show to everyone who fell in the same boat.

Vignettes’ pop-up bars are usually reserved for people 21 and older, but this one will be open for people 15 and up every Sunday through Thursday.

“One of our performers said, I think you’re just going to get a bunch of underaged people, and I was just like, no, I don’t think we are,” Schmalz said. “If you were 15 when she sang about being 15, you’re 33 right now, which is right in our demographic.”

The space will be decorated with iconic scenery from Swift’s music videos and award show appearances throughout her career. Some of the scenes from her most recent music video, “Anti-Hero,” her hit classic “You Belong With Me” and many more Easter eggs will be scattered throughout the venue.

Craft cocktails such as “The Cardigan,” “Lemon Drops on My Guitar” and “Snow on the Beach” are just a few of the options visitors can partake in. Boone, whose stage name is Miss Maggie Moon, has learned over 40 of Swift’s greatest hits to perform on Fridays and Saturdays while the pop-up is open.

Book your reservations online at vignettesbar.com , and keep dancing like you’re 22 as you start 2023.

“I’m hoping (Swift) flies in and just shows up,” Schmalz said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Startland News

11 airport questions land answers: What to expect from the new KCI terminal

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by The Kansas City Beacon, a member of the KC Media Collective, which also includes Startland News, KCUR 89.3, American Public Square, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, and Missouri Business Alert. Click here to read the original story. KC’s new terminal promises a completely different user experience Construction of a gleaming new The post 11 airport questions land answers: What to expect from the new KCI terminal appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
857
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy