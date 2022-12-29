ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Join us on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. Talking big changes with Chiefs’ next two opponents

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

The Chiefs’ next two opponents have made some major changes. The Denver Broncos have a new coach and the Las Vegas Raiders have a new quarterback.

How will this affect the Chiefs? We discuss the changes and more on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Join in as Star beat writers and columnists break down the Chiefs, who remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Community Policy