ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News & Observer

New state law starting Jan. 1 will limit NC governor’s powers during an emergency

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bmt7Z_0jxXfqoD00

A new North Carolina state law taking effect the first day of 2023 will limit the governor’s powers.

The law came in response to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s handling of COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic. Written by the Republican-majority General Assembly, it was part of the state budget bill Cooper signed into law in late 2021.

The law changes how often governors declaring states of emergency will need to get agreement from the rest of the statewide elected officials on the Council of State, and when they will need to consult the General Assembly.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why the law starts in 2023

The new law makes changes to the Emergency Management Act.

After showing up several times in vetoed bills , the changes became law as part of Senate Bill 105 , the 2021 state budget. Cooper signed the budget into law in November 2021, but the changes to emergency powers were not set to become law until Jan. 1, 2023.

In 2020, Cooper’s response to the coronavirus pandemic included restrictions on when people could leave home, go to school, shop, dine at restaurants and bars or go to playgrounds, amusement parks or other places.

As the state of emergency continued for more than two years, there were limits on the number of people at events, restrictions on students going to school in person and a mask mandate.

Republican legislative leaders didn’t want a repeat in the future.

In 2021, Rep. Timothy Moffitt, a Hendersonville Republican, said the governor had to “shoulder all the responsibilities” during the coronavirus state of emergency, “and I don’t think that’s an appropriate act for one person to shoulder. We have a Council of State.”

By July 2021, statewide restrictions had lifted, while some local governments put mask requirements in place. Cooper eventually lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency in August 2022, two-and-a-half years after he declared it.

Throughout the era of restrictions, Republican lawmakers pushed back against Cooper’s orders, especially those that limited businesses from operating at full capacity. Cooper vetoed all the bills legislators passed, but during the drawn-out 2021 budget process, Republicans pushed for something that would prevent Cooper or another governor from instilling the same restrictions for as long as he did without agreement from the rest of the Council of State and the General Assembly. Hence, the policy provision in the budget.

When Cooper signed the budget bill into law in November 2021, which was already five months into the new fiscal year , he said that the “good outweighs the bad.” Cooper also said at the time that the 2023 start date for changes to the emergency powers law gave time to prepare for them.

Concurrence of the Council of State

The new law changes how the other nine members of the Council of State are consulted for their agreement, or concurrence, and how their responses are recorded. Members of the Council of State are the lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, agriculture commissioner, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner.

The procedure for responses became controversial after an early pandemic order restricting restaurants , in which Council of State members were asked for concurrence via email .

What the law now requires: “The consensus, within 48 hours of contact, of a majority of the Council of State prior to the Governor exercising a power or authority requiring a concurrence of the Council of State. The Governor shall document the contact and response of each Council of State member and shall release the concurrence, nonconcurrence, or no response provided by each member by name and position on the same website in which the executive order is published.”

The law goes on to say that if a Council of State member does not respond within 48 hours, their vote is deemed a concurrence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNkD0_0jxXfqoD00
In this file photo from December 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper listens during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. A new law starting Jan. 1, 2022, changes the Emergency Management Act to limit the duration of states of emergency without agreement from the Council of State or General Assembly. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

When and how states of emergency will expire

The new law describes a statewide emergency area as any emergency area that is applied to two-thirds or more counties.

It also changes how long a state of emergency can be in place.

A state of emergency would expire after 30 days without agreement from a majority of the Council of State. With agreement from the council to extend it, the state of emergency would expire after 60 calendar days, unless the General Assembly extends it through a law.

If the General Assembly does not extend it, the governor “shall not issue a substantially similar declaration of emergency arising from the same events that formed the basis to issue the initial declaration of emergency that was not extended.”

In other words, there’s no way to go around the legislature. The same goes for the Council of State: The law says if the council does not agree to continue an emergency declaration, the governor cannot issue the same or a substantially similar declaration based on the same emergency.

Comments / 99

Easypeasy
1d ago

Cooper was a true dictator during Covid. I watched him take off his mask and march with BLM in downtown Raleigh, on TV. His true colors really shined during Covid.

Reply(3)
59
David Pruett
1d ago

This is a good thing for sure, at least while he is in there. He handled it poorly. I left my house when I felt like it. Went to the store without a mask, when I felt like it. Even gathered with friends and family when I felt like it. Comrad Cooper wasn't going to stop me.

Reply(11)
35
A Patriot
1d ago

Good, I'm sick and tired of Democrats using things as an excuse to power grab and become absolute dictators. The pandemic really showed the true colors of our various leaders and it was not pretty in most cases. It was a wake up call to say the least. I hope America never experiences such an abuse of power ever again.

Reply
26
Related
carolinajournal.com

New N.C. laws take effect January 1, 2023

The new year means new laws for North Carolina. Here is a look at some of the laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Although S.B. 300, Criminal Justice Reform, was signed into law by Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 2, 2021, a portion of the bill only becomes law on Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina state representatives urge Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok over security concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Two North Carolina Republican state representatives wrote a letter Wednesday to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to ban TikTok from all government devices. Jason Saine of Lincoln and Jon Hardister of Guilford called the ban a “matter of national security” and asked Cooper to act “swiftly and decisively.” […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Cumberland County Judge Ammons to take over Leandro case

Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James Ammons will take over North Carolina's long-running Leandro education funding case. Ammons replaces Business Court Judge Michael Robinson, who requested removal from Leandro after overseeing the case since March. The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered the Leandro trial judge to determine how much additional...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Ballotpedia News

These North Carolina State House candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 120 seats in the North Carolina House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 69-51 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 85 of 120 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Suit challenging several North Carolina abortion laws withdrawn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina abortion provider, medical professionals and an abortion-rights group have withdrawn their 2020 lawsuit challenging several state laws restricting and regulating the procedure. The voluntary dismissal document, filed in Wake County Superior Court late last week, doesn’t prevent the plaintiffs from attempting to overturn the laws again in similar future […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

KELLY: Congress’s flawed legislation threatens North Carolina’s tech leadership & small businesses

By any measure, North Carolina is one of the top technology and innovation leaders in America. The Research Triangle — home to three research universities, as well as hundreds of technology companies — concentrates talent, research, and resources into one of the most vibrant and successful innovation ecosystems in the United States. Additionally, in just the past five years, 1,125 North Carolina-based startups have raised $12.5 billion to fund their innovative ideas and grow their businesses. Few states can match this powerhouse performance.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

A new chapter lies ahead as NC long session begins in January

When the new North Carolina General Assembly session commences in January 2023, a mix of old and new faces will be present, along with revisiting some old issues and brand-new ones. The make-up of the NCGA for this long session will also be different. The Senate has regained a supermajority...
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
21K+
Followers
439
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy