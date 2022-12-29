ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Vinfast, Wolfspeed and Boom: A look at NC’s 5 largest job announcements of 2022

By Brian Gordon
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13f7dj_0jxXfoHz00

North Carolina had another busy year recruiting businesses. Seemingly every week, the state approved projects that promise to create thousands of jobs in the coming years.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office trumpeted the 28,300 new jobs in 2022 as a new record.

While history has shown that most state-backed economic projects never reach their original hiring goals , here’s a look back at the state’s five largest job announcements over the past 12 months.

Vinfast – 7,500 jobs

The Vietnamese carmaker is betting big on breaking through the competitive U.S. auto market. While it shipped its first 1,000 electric vehicles from Vietnam last month , the company aims to begin assembling vehicles at its Chatham County megasite starting in 2024.

In late March, North Carolina unveiled its VinFast deal. By 2027, the company has pledged to create 7,500 new jobs at an average annual salary of $51,096. The state is contributing $854 million over 32 years, and Chatham County will contribute another $400 million.

Vinfast hopes to join the ranks of Hyundai and Toyota as foreign automakers to find a foothold in the United States. The company has recently walked back a plan to only offer its car batteries via a leasing model, instead now giving customers the option to lease their batteries or buy them outright.

Television/film projects – 6,400 jobs

North Carolina’s second largest job announcement of 2022 wasn’t from a single company, but from an industry. The state awarded grants to seven television and film projects that promise to create 6,400 job opportunities in the state.

Recipients include feature films like “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” and shows like “Hightown” (Starz) and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (Prime Video).

Most of the projects will film in the southeastern corner of the state near Wilmington or around Mecklenburg County.

For example, the drama “Hightown” uses coastal North Carolina as a stand-in for Cape Cod.

“2022 is another great year for the film and production industry in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Film Office Director Guy Gaster in a statement in late October. “We are excited to have these new projects creating economic wins for the communities in which they are filming, the crew and talent they are employing, and the local businesses from which they are making their purchases.”

Macy’s – 2,800 jobs

Perhaps flying a bit under the radar, the department store announced a new distribution center in Rowan County’s China Grove this year that could create up to 2,800 jobs in the state.

In April, the company pledged to invest more than half-a-billion dollars into its 1.4 million-square-foot site.

“The addition of Macy’s state-of-the-art distribution center is another reminder that North Carolina is the right environment to grow your business, no matter the industry,” said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, in a statement after the news was announced.

Wolfspeed – 1,800 jobs

North Carolina edged out New York to land Wolfspeed’s new silicon chip facility, which it plans to open on a megasite in Chatham County.

On Sept. 9, the state awarded Wolfspeed a $76.1 million job development investment grant , or JDIG. To benefit from the full financial package, Wolfspeed must reach its 1,802 jobs target over five years from 2026 to 2030. The average minimum wage will be $77,753.

Wolfspeed specializes in producing chips made from silicon carbide, and demand for their chips has grown alongside the market for electric vehicles. “We literally can’t make enough,” said the late John Palmour , chief technology officer and cofounder of Wolfspeed, in September.

Boom Supersonic – 1,750 jobs

It might be a moonshot, but North Carolina has high hopes for Boom Supersonic ushering the next wave of commercial air travel with its Greensboro-made supersonic jets.

In January, the Colorado-startup announced it would build a $500 million “flagship” production and testing facility at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. A $121.5 million incentive package between the state and Guilford County helped North Carolina beat out Florida for the company.

The facility promises to employ up to 1,761 workers earning an average yearly salary of $68,792.

Boom hasn’t made its jet, which it envisions cruising at speeds that cut travel times in half. In December, the company unveiled a new engine design three months after losing its original engine partner, Rolls-Royce.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

Open Source

Do you enjoy Triangle tech news? Subscribe to Open Source, The News & Observer's weekly technology newsletter and look for it in your inbox every Friday morning. Sign up here .

Comments / 4

Related
kiss951.com

10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try

Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WCNC

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

KELLY: Congress’s flawed legislation threatens North Carolina’s tech leadership & small businesses

By any measure, North Carolina is one of the top technology and innovation leaders in America. The Research Triangle — home to three research universities, as well as hundreds of technology companies — concentrates talent, research, and resources into one of the most vibrant and successful innovation ecosystems in the United States. Additionally, in just the past five years, 1,125 North Carolina-based startups have raised $12.5 billion to fund their innovative ideas and grow their businesses. Few states can match this powerhouse performance.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Bans TikTok, North Carolina Lawmakers Say State Should Too

Charlotte city officials have ordered social media app TikTok off of all city-owned mobile devices by Jan. 6, and now two North Carolina state lawmakers are calling on Governor Roy Cooper to ban the app on all state-owned equipment. State Representatives Jason Saine and Jon Hardister sent a letter to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Dip Rai

Roanoke: The Cursed Colony That Disappeared Without A Trace

Lost Colony, an early English settlement on Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) that mysteriously disappeared sometime between the founding (1587) and the expedition leaders return (1590). Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) North Carolina, United States Lost Colony Expedition Leader. The origins of one of the oldest mysteries in America trace back to August of 1587, when a party of approximately 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.
ashevillefm.org

Will North Carolina expand Medicaid in 2023?

RALEIGH, NC – December 14, 2022 – The Affordable Care Act of 2010 expanded Medicaid eligibility in the U.S. by raising the qualifying threshold until the Supreme Court overruled the law in 2012. The Court ruled that each state has the right to decide to expand Medicaid not the federal government. At present, 11 states, including North Carolina, have not expanded Medicaid. The U.S. Congress has recently voted to defray each of the remaining state’s cost to expand Medicaid from 90% to 95% for the first 2 years of expansion. North Carolina state hospitals and health care systems have agreed to provide funds to cover most of the remaining cost.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
21K+
Followers
439
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy