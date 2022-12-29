Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KSAT 12
Woman shot in torso during argument on West Side; three people detained
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot during an argument between four people on the West Side on Friday morning. Police said the woman, who was shot in her torso, was driven to a fire station on 36th Street before 3 a.m. She was then taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
news4sanantonio.com
BCSO needs your help looking for second driver in street racing crash that injured child
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding the second driver involved in a street racing crash on the far west side of Highway 90 Wednesday night. 33-year-old John Hammer Felan is in custody, charged with several counts of street racing that include injury...
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
KSAT 12
2 men killed when Jaguar sedan crashes into tree at high rate of speed on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Jaguar XF sedan and his passenger were killed Thursday morning after they crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound at Braun Road near Loop 1604 at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
KTSA
Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
KSAT 12
Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
news4sanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman with gunshot wound to her forehead smashes head-on into security guard
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was discovered to have a gunshot wound to her forehead after a head-on collision. Police were called out at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of East Commerce Street and Honey Boulevard on the East Side. They arrived to find a head-on collision. A...
KSAT 12
Officer struck, injured by car while responding to crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An officer responding to a crash was struck and injured by a car that did not stop for sirens and flashing lights, according to SAPD. The crash happened around 5:52 p.m. on Babcock Road and Northwest Loop 410. SAPD said the officer was responding to call...
news4sanantonio.com
Man fighting for life after being pinned between car and his tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A tow truck driver is in serious condition after he was pinned between a car and a tow truck on the north side. It happened off San Pedro and Cage Avenue. Officials say the driver was loading a vehicle onto the truck when the car rolled forward and pinned him.
KSAT 12
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
Photo shows crash damage to bridge over San Antonio's Loop 1604
Police warn to use an alternative route.
