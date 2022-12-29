Read full article on original website
14news.com
McLean County officials warning public of registration scam
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
k105.com
New Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller excited to work with gov’t and community leaders, businesses, to ‘grow Leitchfield and Grayson County’
Elected officials and their staffs took the oath of office Thursday morning at 10:00 at the Grayson County Judicial Center. Among those sworn-in were Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson; Sheriff Norman Chaffins, his deputies, court security and office administrators; Jailer Jason Woosley and his staff; County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon and his staff; Grayson County Magistrates and Leitchfield City Council members; five of the county’s six constables; and Circuit Court Judge Kenneth H. Goff II (who was administered the oath of office by his father, Kenneth H. Goff I) and Bruce T. Butler along with District Court Judge Bradley Butler.
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
WBKO
Fatal collision in Breckinridge County leaves one dead
wdrb.com
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The effects of a brutally cold Christmas are still being felt in Central Kentucky. Days after the winter storm and sub-zero temperatures, many in Grayson and Hart Counties on Wednesday were still without water. Above ground, temperatures are rising, but below ground, it will take a while for things to warm back up.
WHAS 11
Meade County customers have 'some' water, manager says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Meade County Water District (MCWD) says all 5,500 customers in its service area should have "some" level of running water as of Wednesday afternoon, but the pressure is not high enough for many homes. UPDATE: As of Thursday, officials said tank levels are steadily increasing,...
k105.com
Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.
An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
WBKO
Metcalfe Co. nursing home continues repairs after residents evacuated on Christmas Eve
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Sixty-two nursing home residents at Metcalfe Health Care Center remain displaced after a Christmas Eve disaster, but officials are calling the response to the necessary evacuation a community and statewide effort. “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, right,” expressed Cody Brooks, Administrator at Metcalfe Health Care...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
k105.com
Wilbur Scott, 69
Wilbur Scott, age 69, of Clarkson, KY, passed away peacefully Monday, (December 26, 2022) surrounded by his family at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on February 20, 1953 in Leitchfield, KY, the son of the late Shelton and Ruby West Scott. He was a sailor...
daviessky.org
How to Renew Your Vehicle Registration
The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is alerting residents to a potential scam, where a third-party may offer to pay your vehicle registration. “Beware of third parties offering to pay your registration or give a discount,” the Clerk’s Office shared in a Facebook post. There are three ways...
hancockclarion.com
Law enforcement finds missing Jacoby Gray, with aid of phone during three day search
After three days of searching, Jacoby Gray (22), of Hawesville, sadly was found dead in Perry County at around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office had posted a photo of Jacoby on Facebook stating that he was missing and had last been heard from on Thursday night, December 22nd. Sheriff Dale Bozarth said they discovered that he had been out with his friend, Michael Bickett, also of Hawesville.
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
Community comes out for Daviess Co. animal shelter after pipes burst
The Daviess County Animal Care and Control was in a tight spot when it found the shelter had sprung a leak.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
hancockclarion.com
House fire at the home of Terry and Melissa Roberts
Article provided by Hawesville Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Bevill. Hawesville and Lewisport Fire Departments were paged to a structure fire at 265 Harrison Street at 11:10 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022. The occupants, Terry and Melissa Roberts, were out of the house, but it’s believed there was a dog or two inside. I passed by the house on the way to the fire house to get the truck and other responders. I chose to come in the bottom side of town to see how bad it was and also avoid the slick conditions on town hill. After I saw the amount of smoke that was coming out and knew it was a working fire, I also requested Dispatch to page Dukes Fire Department to help.
wvih.com
Crash Injuries Three And Interrupts Power
Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, December 28, in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 58 year-old Roger Beasley of Caneyville, failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck, driven by 71 year-old Gerald Smith of Cub Run, on the driver’s side.
k105.com
Kendra Lee Meredith, 44
Kendra Lee Meredith, age 44, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Sunday, (December 25, 2022) at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, KY. She was born on July 07, 1978 in Elizabethtown, KY, the daughter of Phyllis Clemons Higdon and the late Kenny Meredith. She was a supervisor at MTD where she also...
k105.com
High-impact collision in Wax sends truck into utility pole. 3 people injured, 1 seriously hurt.
A t-bone collision at an intersection in Wax sent three people to the hospital and knocked out power to over 400 residents on Wednesday. Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sonny Poteet and Sgt. Clay Boone, EMS, and the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Wax Road (Hwy 479) and Grayson Springs Road (Hwy 1214).
