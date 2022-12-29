Read full article on original website
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 16, 2022. A gay couple from Pennsylvania adopted six siblings who remained in foster care for 1,640 days. Steve Anderson-McLean and Rob Anderson-McLean adopted all of the kids to prevent them from being split up. The couple adopted Carlos, 14, Guadalupe, 13, Maria, 12, Selena, 10, Nasa, 9, and Max, 7, on May 23, 2019. Steve Anderson-McLean recalled the moment of adoption in an emotional interview with Good Morning America. "The judge asked, 'Do you understand at this point forward they are your children? They are just as much as your biological children.' Obviously, we knew that, but when I looked up and saw all those eyes, it was very emotional," said Anderson-McLean. "We never imagined we'd be lucky enough or blessed enough to have six."
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Friday, a harrowing three-week search for a missing foster child came to a close: A five-year-old boy was flown back to Mt. Vernon, Washington, after he was allegedly kidnapped by his foster mother in late November and taken to Vietnam. The foster mother, Amanda Dinges, had recently learned that the boy, who goes by ND in court documents, would likely move back in with his mother in the weeks to come.
For most families, getting school-aged children vaccinated was a normal part of the back-to-school routine. But increasingly, some parents have called vaccinations into question, citing (completely debunked) concerns that vaccinations are linked to autism and, more recently, claiming the COVID-19 vaccines do more harm than good. The CDC has even released statements specifically targeting misinformation about COVID — addressing concerns that the vaccine contains a microchip, can make you magnetic, or can even alter human DNA. If these examples sound absurd to you, that's because they are. But the pervasiveness of vaccine paranoia has serious consequences, particularly for children.
Authoritarianism assumes control over the capacities of those dominated. Authoritarianism can be, and often is, abusive. The effects of authoritarianism are profound. What is authoritarianism? Authoritarianism assumes that there is an authority greater than the sum of all of my capacities. It means that I am not allowed to manage my own behavior (and in some cases, my thoughts and feelings), but that the authority can and must manage me. It insists that those who are ruled by the authority should be afraid of punishment implemented by the authority. It means that they must not get off the straight and narrow, as defined by the authority, and that if they do, they will absolutely be punished. It assumes that any aberrant behavior is not only punishable but labeled as “rebellious” or downright “criminal.” Authoritarianism means that regardless of how corrupt the authority is, those ruled by the authority must still stay on the straight and narrow. Authoritarianism rules absolutely.
Whether we like to admit it or not, Americans tend to be the butt of the joke when it comes to why young adults live with their parents. The expression “living in my parent’s basement” is one that almost every American is familiar with. This implies that millions of people are burdened by this particular situation. It’s embarrassing for young people to admit this because it’s a social norm for teens to leave the home once they turn 18 or graduate from high school.
Picking out a nursery theme, packing your hospital bag, and test-driving strollers can be fun ways to prepare for a new arrival. Deciding on childcare? Perhaps not so much. But it's a dilemma many American families face. The United States is one of only a handful of countries worldwide that does not have a national paid parental leave. In March 2021, only 23 percent of American workers had access to paid family leave, while 89 percent had access to unpaid family leave, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Kids who cause trouble in school are often diagnosed with Oppositional Defiant Disorder. But their resistance to school structures and rules may be a legitimate response to an oppressive environment. When the learning environment is more in tune with natural learning processes, kids often thrive and ODD disappears. One afternoon,...
I became a parent in 2020, and when my little boy turned 1, I started introspecting and deciding my parenting style; yes, I know I was late. I am a product of traditional Indian parenting, which is more adult-led. Expectations on behaviour are set, and not meeting them used to...
