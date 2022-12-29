Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Related
Shell Shack announces date for Lake Highlands restaurant opening
Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways
The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
Best of 2022: Resident Taqueria, RM 12:20 Bistro and more dining features from Lake Highlands and Lakewood
Mixed Mushroom Taco ($6) includes Cotija cheese, almonds and almond salsa. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Lake Highlands-Lakewood edition of Community Impact in 2022. With years of experience working for Lakewood Brewing Co. under his belt, Dallas resident Craig Bradley had...
Soul Bird Chkn Shack brings sandwiches, wings to northeast Dallas
Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. Soul Bird serves up a variety of sandwiches, wings, salads and chicken tenders. According to its website, Soul Bird has an additional location in Plano and is planning to open others in Arlington and near the AllianceTexas development. The company previously operated a Roanoke location that closed late last year due to staffing shortages. 214-276-6316.
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
New Year’s Eve to-do list for Grapevine, surrounding area
Hands holding fireworks against Christmas lights in a dark room. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock). The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a variety of events to ring in 2023, including some for the younger crowd. Dec. 31. Lava Cantina, The Colony. Infinite Journey—the Music of Journey provides the live entertainment for...
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar brings live music, food to The Star in Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location on Dec. 31 at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco on Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve opening night festivities include four piano players and “high-energy dueling piano excitement,” according to the event listing. The event is currently sold out online, but may have walk-in availability, according to a representative for the venue.
Taco Bell serving Mexican-inspired bites at new Dallas location
Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. Located at 5509 E. RL Thornton Freeway near Samuell-Grand Park, the fast food chain serves up Mexican-inspired menu items like burritos, tacos and nachos. According to North Texas Bells, which operates more than 62 Taco Bell locations across North Texas and Oklahoma, the new Dallas location offers dine-in and drive-thru options, in addition to providing free Wi-Fi. 682-282-0019.
North Texas PGA moves into office with plans for spring grand opening
The finishing touches are still being put on the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Northern Texas Professional Golfers’ Association is getting settled into a new office building in Frisco after moving in on December 7. The building located on the PGA Frisco campus is named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. The 7,000-square-foot facility will provide 19 offices, two conference rooms, an intern workspace, a break room, showers, lockers and storage for Section and Foundation staff, according to previous Community Impact reporting.
Resale store for luxury brands 2nd Street opening in Frisco
2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
Best of 2022: Ebb & Flow, Whistle Britches and more dining features from Plano
Ebb & Flow's The Brunch Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in May. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all dining features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. After working in the restaurant...
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to build entertainment center in Fort Worth
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is planning to build a 98,000 square-foot entertainment center at the southwest corner of I-35W and North Tarrant Parkway. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is planning to build a 98,000 square-foot entertainment center at the southwest corner of I-35W and Tarrant Parkway...
Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
Here are some of this year's most-read restaurant stories from Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
407 BBQ serves meals priced by the plate with various options for barbecued meat. Some of their most popular options include the brisket, pulled pork and ribs. (Courtesy 407 BBQ) Here is a look at the local restaurant stories in your community. Sebian Bardhi said when she and her husband,...
Fort Worth Buc-ee's to expand with car wash
The Fort Worth Buc-ee's will add a car wash to the complex in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Fort Worth location of Buc-ee’s, 15901 N. Freeway, is adding a car wash in 2023. According to state records, the company is constructing a new car wash tunnel at their travel...
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
Cookie Co. to make Frisco debut with original recipes
The cookie shop offers a rotating menu of gourmet cookie flavors. (Courtesy Cookie Co.) Cookie Co. is set to open a location in Frisco at 2155 W. University Drive, Ste. 140, Frisco, in mid-January, according to a company spokesperson. Cookie Co. provides locally made gourmet cookies. The company was founded...
Lewisville recognized as boomtown, diverse city
Two studies recognized Lewisville as a desirable place to live. (Community Impact file photo) Lewisville has been recognized in two recent studies as a desirable place to live. The city ranked 10th in Filterbuy’s “Best small cities to move to for diversity” list. The Alabama-based home air quality retail company...
Mark your calendar: 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
Children can read books to dogs at the Keller Public Library. (Courtesy Keller Public Library) Here are 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth you don't want to miss. Dec. 31: Celebrate the new year. Head to The Pour Shack for the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve party....
Plano Parks and Recreation to host hiring events for summer positions
Plano Parks and Recreation is looking to fill part-time and seasonal positions for the summer. (Courtesy Plano Parks and Recreation) Plano Parks and Recreation will host two hiring events this year at Carpenter Park Recreation Center for part-time and seasonal positions. The first hiring event takes place on Jan. 7...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0