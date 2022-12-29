ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell Shack announces date for Lake Highlands restaurant opening

Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways

The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Resident Taqueria, RM 12:20 Bistro and more dining features from Lake Highlands and Lakewood

Mixed Mushroom Taco ($6) includes Cotija cheese, almonds and almond salsa. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Lake Highlands-Lakewood edition of Community Impact in 2022. With years of experience working for Lakewood Brewing Co. under his belt, Dallas resident Craig Bradley had...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Soul Bird Chkn Shack brings sandwiches, wings to northeast Dallas

Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. Soul Bird serves up a variety of sandwiches, wings, salads and chicken tenders. According to its website, Soul Bird has an additional location in Plano and is planning to open others in Arlington and near the AllianceTexas development. The company previously operated a Roanoke location that closed late last year due to staffing shortages. 214-276-6316.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco

The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar brings live music, food to The Star in Frisco

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location on Dec. 31 at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco on Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve opening night festivities include four piano players and “high-energy dueling piano excitement,” according to the event listing. The event is currently sold out online, but may have walk-in availability, according to a representative for the venue.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Taco Bell serving Mexican-inspired bites at new Dallas location

Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. Located at 5509 E. RL Thornton Freeway near Samuell-Grand Park, the fast food chain serves up Mexican-inspired menu items like burritos, tacos and nachos. According to North Texas Bells, which operates more than 62 Taco Bell locations across North Texas and Oklahoma, the new Dallas location offers dine-in and drive-thru options, in addition to providing free Wi-Fi. 682-282-0019.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas PGA moves into office with plans for spring grand opening

The finishing touches are still being put on the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Northern Texas Professional Golfers’ Association is getting settled into a new office building in Frisco after moving in on December 7. The building located on the PGA Frisco campus is named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. The 7,000-square-foot facility will provide 19 offices, two conference rooms, an intern workspace, a break room, showers, lockers and storage for Section and Foundation staff, according to previous Community Impact reporting.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Resale store for luxury brands 2nd Street opening in Frisco

2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth

The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

