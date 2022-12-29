ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

jack1065.com

Kalamazoo upping efforts to increase stock of affordable housing

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — 2023 will see continued efforts to increase the stock of affordable housing in Kalamazoo, and many say its the area’s biggest problem. Kalamazoo County will lead the way, bolstered by their voter approved housing millage and Covid relief funding. County Housing Director Mary...
WWMTCw

Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Why we withdrew our Benton Harbor story

On Dec. 27, we published a story titled “Benton Harbor won’t account for $10 million in federal COVID money.”. The premise of the story is that Benton Harbor had failed to submit federally required forms, which would explain what it did with the COVID relief money. CapCon’s attempts...
95.3 WBCKFM

6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest

Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023

WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
