KPS employee fired for sending $91K to outside organization without approval, board says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Schools District Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations, Jim English, was fired effective immediately, according to KPS board members. Board members met for hours behind closed doors to discuss the situation during a Wednesday night meeting, voting unanimously on the firing. Kalamazoo Public...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo upping efforts to increase stock of affordable housing
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — 2023 will see continued efforts to increase the stock of affordable housing in Kalamazoo, and many say its the area’s biggest problem. Kalamazoo County will lead the way, bolstered by their voter approved housing millage and Covid relief funding. County Housing Director Mary...
wmuk.org
Activists skeptical about circumstances behind Kalamazoo public safety chief’s retirement
KALAMAZOO, MI – Some Kalamazoo community activists are skeptical about the departure of the city’s first Black public safety chief, saying it raises more questions about systemic racism in city government than it does about the chief’s behavior. Kalamazoo officials on Thursday, Dec. 29, announced that Kalamazoo...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has asked the county treasurer to resign, quoting financial issues and saying, “he does not know how to do the job.”. Issues range from millions of dollars not being invested, a recent backlog of processing receipts, and...
GR’s first Black woman commissioner looks back at historic term: ‘I feel accomplished’
Next year, three new members will join the Grand Rapids City Commission.
WWMTCw
Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Why we withdrew our Benton Harbor story
On Dec. 27, we published a story titled “Benton Harbor won’t account for $10 million in federal COVID money.”. The premise of the story is that Benton Harbor had failed to submit federally required forms, which would explain what it did with the COVID relief money. CapCon’s attempts...
United Bank employee accused of embezzlement
A bank official faces federal charges after allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars, court documents show.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
Boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township neighborhood
Work on the water system prompted a boil water advisory near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023
WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison
Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted in 2008 of murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearms after he shot a man in the jaw during a fight over a slush drink
Reward offered for information on missing Portage woman
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help looking for a missing Portage woman.
