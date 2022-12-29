Read full article on original website
Clarence Thomas' Own Ruling Used Against Him in High-Stakes Election Case
"This Court never second-guessed state interpretations of their own constitutions," Neal Katyal said during oral arguments for the Moore v. Harper case.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections
Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
Press: Time to shake up the Supreme Court
The 2022 highway is strewn with casualties: of individuals and organizations, once highly regarded, that lost all respect in the last 12 months. The list includes Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kanye West, FTX, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and almost every political polling firm in the country. But at the very top of the list,…
Inside the Supreme Court Case That Could Break American Democracy
On Wednesday the Supreme Court hosted nearly three hours of oral arguments in a case many experts say could do more damage to democracy than anything since Donald Trump’s attempted coup. Moore v Harper revolves around an idea cooked up on the fringes of conservative legal thought that could turn federal elections into statewide power-grabs, and possibly do more to weaken the power of voters’ ballots than gerrymandering ever could.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
“Humiliation for Judge Cannon”: Judge reverses pro-Trump order after getting “slapped down" by court
Former President Donald Trump's efforts to hamstring the FBI investigation into the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate have officially come to an end. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday complied with the order handed down by a federal appellate court and dismissed his lawsuit seeking a special master in the case.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
A GOP-dominated NC Supreme Court reflects a national push to politicize state courts | Opinion
A national effort has produced more partisan state courts
Trump called for canceling the Constitution. His Supreme Court is a little more subtle
Trump’s unusually honest non sequitur shouldn’t distract us from a less ham-fisted plot against the founding document. | Opinion
nationalhogfarmer.com
North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge
The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
United Daughters of Confederacy’s suit over NC Confederate statue dismissed after return to NC Supreme Court from SCOTUS
The Supreme Court of North Carolina ruled against the United Daughters of the Confederacy North Carolina Division on Friday, once again dismissing the group's challenge against the City of Winston-Salem for taking down the Confederate monument that stood at the old Forsyth County Courthouse.
NBC News
Here are the four states where redistricting isn’t over
Redistricting was a major factor in this year’s midterm elections, where the creation of new districts in some states and the elimination of districts in others created drama in primary elections on both sides of the aisle. But four states have unresolved court challenges to their redistricting process that...
Washington Examiner
House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices
Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down voter ID, upholds new electoral maps
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be no voter ID law in North Carolina – at least for the moment if Senate Leader Phil Berger has anything to say about it. And the new electoral districts, designed by court-appointed special masters last spring to replace the General Assembly’s gerrymandered districts, will remain in place. The […]
Florida Supreme Court Says No New Judges Needed
Florida lawmakers in 2023 should not add more judgeships and should consider trimming some, the state Supreme Court said Thursday as it made annual recommendations. The Supreme Court said, “we certify no need for additional county court, circuit court, or district court of appeal judgeships.”
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
swineweb.com
State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules
The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...
Vox
The Supreme Court is manipulating its own calendar to lock GOP policies in place
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court...
