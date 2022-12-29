Florida brought in $447.2 million more than anticipated in general-revenue tax collections in November, 14.1% more than projected, according to a report from the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The state collected about $3.62 billion in general revenue in November. Sales-tax revenues came in at $412.1 million more than the state’s projection. The office’s preliminary analysis indicates recovery and rebuilding efforts associated with Hurricane Ian added as much as $119.1 million to final liability for the month, with more than half of the total related to the purchase of automobiles.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO