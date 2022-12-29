Read full article on original website
Dennis Metheny
1d ago
Our governor and the elected didn't help at all and I am disappointed, they sure did help the insurance companies with another $1 billion in their pockets though!
Reply(5)
8
Al Yz
1d ago
BS. Climate is just fine. This crapp about the world temperature rising is just propaganda, and it is used in a form of control by the deep state.
Reply(8)
6
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Florida tax collections exceed $3B in November
Florida brought in $447.2 million more than anticipated in general-revenue tax collections in November, 14.1% more than projected, according to a report from the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The state collected about $3.62 billion in general revenue in November. Sales-tax revenues came in at $412.1 million more than the state’s projection. The office’s preliminary analysis indicates recovery and rebuilding efforts associated with Hurricane Ian added as much as $119.1 million to final liability for the month, with more than half of the total related to the purchase of automobiles.
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the...
CNBC
Florida passes new law to tackle insurance fraud, high premiums
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new law to tackle an insurance crisis in the state. CNBC's Contessa Brewer joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
2022 saw more California businesses relocate to Florida
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s invitation to Floridians to move to California ahead of the November election, California businesses continue to leave, and increasingly to Florida. While their top relocation destination is overwhelmingly Texas, several major companies have relocated to Florida since Newsom’s been in...
The Craziest Florida Stories We Found In 2022
Strange crimes, rare encounters, and shocking testimonies are all part of the line-up for the weirdest Florida stories this year.
multihousingnews.com
These Were 2022’s Most Competitive Rental Markets
While Florida had a good year, some of the cities in the top 20 came out of left field. RentCafe’s analysis of the 135 largest U.S. rental markets took into consideration five major metrics that affect competitivity: average number of days an apartment remained vacant, occupancy, number of prospective renters competing for an apartment, percentage of renters who renewed their leases and the share of apartments completed this year. Based on these metrics, each metro was given a Rental Competitivity Index (RCI) value.
Florida gas prices return to more than $3 per gallon; here’s what experts predict for 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you filled your car with gas in the last day or two, you might have noticed something peculiar at the pump — an uptick in prices. After weeks of falling prices, the average cost of gas in Florida recently reversed course. According to AAA,...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
Destin Log
Is weed legal in Florida? Here's what to know about marijuana laws in the Sunshine State
The number of states that have legalized recreational marijuana has risen to over 20 in the last decade. But Florida is not one of them. Recently introduced State House bills seeking to legalize personal marijuana use died in committee, but each year more are filed. President Joe Biden issued a...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
Gasoline Prices Climb In Florida
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week
Central Florida residents struggle to pay rising electric bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents across Central Florida are stressed as they try to figure out how to pay their electric bill. For just about every home across Central Florida, the cost is expected to go up next month at a time when people are paying more for just about everything.
wqcs.org
Two Hurricanes and Higher Natural Gas Prices Prompt FP&L Rate Increase
Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved an increase to Florida Power and Light (FP&L) rates, beginning in January 2023, as a result of two hurricanes and higher natural gas prices. The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts monthly will see their...
A look at the new Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new year means new changes for the state of Florida. Several new laws are set to take effect on New Year's Day, focusing on issues like newborn health care, toll relief and, of course, the shaky property insurance system. These measures were passed either during...
gbhsblueandgold.com
Should recreational marijuana be legal in Florida
As of 2022, the use of medical marijuana for “qualified” individuals is said to be legal. However, it is against the law to sell, grow, and possess recreational marijuana in the state of Florida, according to “News4Jax.” There has been an ongoing debate on whether marijuana should be legalized in Florida, with many on both sides. I believe that and am in favor of legalizing weed in Florida.
Two Florida Spa And Hot Tub Companies Shut Down For “Deceptive” Practices
The state of Florida is taking legal action against two hot tub and spa companies for deceptive business practices. Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates and expedited shipping fees. According to an investigation by Attorney General
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
Comments / 39