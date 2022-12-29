ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dennis Metheny
1d ago

Our governor and the elected didn't help at all and I am disappointed, they sure did help the insurance companies with another $1 billion in their pockets though!

Al Yz
1d ago

BS. Climate is just fine. This crapp about the world temperature rising is just propaganda, and it is used in a form of control by the deep state.

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Florida tax collections exceed $3B in November

Florida brought in $447.2 million more than anticipated in general-revenue tax collections in November, 14.1% more than projected, according to a report from the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The state collected about $3.62 billion in general revenue in November. Sales-tax revenues came in at $412.1 million more than the state’s projection. The office’s preliminary analysis indicates recovery and rebuilding efforts associated with Hurricane Ian added as much as $119.1 million to final liability for the month, with more than half of the total related to the purchase of automobiles.
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

2022 saw more California businesses relocate to Florida

(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s invitation to Floridians to move to California ahead of the November election, California businesses continue to leave, and increasingly to Florida. While their top relocation destination is overwhelmingly Texas, several major companies have relocated to Florida since Newsom’s been in...
FLORIDA STATE
multihousingnews.com

These Were 2022’s Most Competitive Rental Markets

While Florida had a good year, some of the cities in the top 20 came out of left field. RentCafe’s analysis of the 135 largest U.S. rental markets took into consideration five major metrics that affect competitivity: average number of days an apartment remained vacant, occupancy, number of prospective renters competing for an apartment, percentage of renters who renewed their leases and the share of apartments completed this year. Based on these metrics, each metro was given a Rental Competitivity Index (RCI) value.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Gasoline Prices Climb In Florida

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Two Hurricanes and Higher Natural Gas Prices Prompt FP&L Rate Increase

Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved an increase to Florida Power and Light (FP&L) rates, beginning in January 2023, as a result of two hurricanes and higher natural gas prices. The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts monthly will see their...
FLORIDA STATE
gbhsblueandgold.com

Should recreational marijuana be legal in Florida

As of 2022, the use of medical marijuana for “qualified” individuals is said to be legal. However, it is against the law to sell, grow, and possess recreational marijuana in the state of Florida, according to “News4Jax.” There has been an ongoing debate on whether marijuana should be legalized in Florida, with many on both sides. I believe that and am in favor of legalizing weed in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

