Hello, Ann Arbor: Hardware store faces demolition for high-rise; our most-read stories of 2022
There were big stories out of the University of Michigan – the termination of former President Mark Schlissel, the arrest of Wolverine defensive tackle Mazi Smith and the closing of Ulrich’s Bookstore. And from bike lanes to gas ban proposals to a realignment of city council after the...
125 Flint-area photos that reflect the pain and perseverance of 2022
FLINT, MI — It has, unfortunately, been another incredibly trying year for many in the community. We’ve lost a number of community leaders throughout the last year, including Flint police Captain Collin Birnie, former Flint Mayor Woodrow Stanley and, most recently, Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, a Genesee County Commissioner and executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
Stewart A. Newblatt, former Flint federal court judge and ‘champion of justice,’ dies at 95
FLINT, MI -- Stewart A. Newblatt, a former Flint attorney and longtime judge, has died at age 95, leaving a legacy of significant rulings in civil rights and other areas during a career that spanned decades. “He was without a doubt the smartest judge I ever appeared in front of...
These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
Gleason’s departure, Nolden’s death dominated 2022 Genesee County government news
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Two criminal investigations of top officials in the county Clerk’s Office and the death of Commissioner Bryant Nolden dominated county government news in 2022. Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest out-county stories during the last year. January. The Health Department announced on...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Ann Arbor location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents will soon have one less place to shop for home décor . Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed on Thursday that it will be closing its Ann Arbor location, 3645 Washtenaw Ave., in the coming months. As of Dec. 29, a sign on...
The soju cocktail at Tomukun Korean Barbecue in Ann Arbor is meant for sharing
ANN ARBOR, MI - Nothing about a cold, windy afternoon alone in downtown Ann Arbor suggested I should partake in my own massive carafe of passionfruit soju cocktail at Tomukun Korean Barbecue. Yet here I was.
Valorie Horton name interim executive director at Flint’s Berston Field House
FLINT, MI — The president of the Friends of Berston Field House will run the organization on a day-to-day basis following the sudden death of former Executive Director Bryant “BB” Nolden. Members of the Friends Board of Directors appointed Valorie Horton as interim executive director last week,...
86 years ago today, Flint autoworkers started the Flint Sit-Down Strike
FLINT, MI -- Flint autoworkers seized control of the General Motors body plant where they worked 86 years ago today, starting the Flint Sit-Down Strike that ended only after the company recognized the United Auto Workers as their bargaining representative. The strike, broadly recognized as a critical moment in the...
108-bed townhome complex proposed near University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A row of houses and an apartment building along Ann Arbor’s Church Street are fenced off, awaiting demolition to make way for a new development. Plans are in the works for a 108-bedroom complex dubbed Church Street Townhomes. The three-story project featuring three matching...
Take a look at 100 images taken in Saginaw and Bay City areas in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, there is a lot to look back on in the Saginaw and Bay City areas. Through the tough news, happy features and uplifting stories, thousands of photographs were taken over the year. MLive photojournalists Kaytie Boomer, Jake May, Jenifer Veloso and Zachary Clingenpeel were...
Flint’s 2022 featured Neeley re-election, council feuds and new buyer for Buick City
FLINT, MI -- Voters gave Sheldon Neeley a second term as mayor in 2022 and residents saw both signs of both hope and reasons for concern inside Flint City Hall. Here’s a look back at what made news during the past year, including several developments that will continue to evolve in 2023.
See our top Saginaw and Bay City area sports images in 2022
Saginaw and Bay City area sports were in full swing in 2022. Through the wins and losses, thousands of photographs were taken over the year. MLive photojournalists Kaytie Boomer, Jake May, Jenifer Veloso and Zachary Clingenpeel were there capture the many moments. Scroll down to see 10 of our favorite...
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
What’s that rising on Ann Arbor’s Hill Street? More student housing
ANN ARBOR, MI — More student apartments are coming near downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan. One of the latest projects on the rise is just east of Main Street at 140 Hill St., where the wooden framing for a 5,600-square-foot, townhouse-style quadplex is taking shape. “Another...
Saginaw County girl with ‘brightest soul’ dies of flu month before 4th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, MI — A month before what would have been her fourth birthday, a Saginaw County child died of an illness. As a result, a family friend has started a GoFundMe campaign to help lessen the burden of funeral costs for the late girl’s grieving parents. Morgan L....
Michigan woman charged with murder allegedly shot husband in back of head
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged with the murder of her husband. Claretta Johnson, 42, of Eastpointe was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm after she allegedly shot her husband in the back of the head following an argument on Dec. 27, Macomb County Prosectuor Peter J. Lucido announced Wednesday.
4-story apartment development proposed near Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works for a new four-story housing development near Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall. The proposal submitted to the city last week calls for a 42-unit apartment building with 78 bedrooms on vacant land at 2900 S. Main St., just north of Eisenhower Parkway and the mall.
