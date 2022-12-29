ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

125 Flint-area photos that reflect the pain and perseverance of 2022

FLINT, MI — It has, unfortunately, been another incredibly trying year for many in the community. We’ve lost a number of community leaders throughout the last year, including Flint police Captain Collin Birnie, former Flint Mayor Woodrow Stanley and, most recently, Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, a Genesee County Commissioner and executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House.
‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
108-bed townhome complex proposed near University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — A row of houses and an apartment building along Ann Arbor’s Church Street are fenced off, awaiting demolition to make way for a new development. Plans are in the works for a 108-bedroom complex dubbed Church Street Townhomes. The three-story project featuring three matching...
See our top Saginaw and Bay City area sports images in 2022

Saginaw and Bay City area sports were in full swing in 2022. Through the wins and losses, thousands of photographs were taken over the year. MLive photojournalists Kaytie Boomer, Jake May, Jenifer Veloso and Zachary Clingenpeel were there capture the many moments. Scroll down to see 10 of our favorite...
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues

FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
