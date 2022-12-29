ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Cascades Humane Society hosting low-cost pet vaccine clinic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson will host a low-cost vaccine clinic Monday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cascades on Carmen Drive. Cat and dog rabies shots are $22, microchipping is $25 and dog heartworm tests will be $35. Heartworm preventatives...
JACKSON, MI
Ask Lansing

Are there any low cost vet in Lansing?

In your personal experience of any affordable emergency vets? We’ve had to take our dog to PACE twice, but it was over a grand each visit (1,300 up front deposit) we don’t have at the moment. Our dog has epilepsy and we need to get him care asap. Thanks for your suggestions.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson religious retreat vandalized by renters over Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The owner of a religious retreat in Jackson is trying to clean up after people who rented it caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. The founder of Fossores Chapter House shared on Facebook how the historic home was trashed and vandalized over Christmas weekend. The owner, Dr. David McDonald claims that this incident has caused thousands of dollars in damage.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

5 Troopers save Christmas for a family in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - On Christmas Day, five troopers were sent to a residence and arrested a man for domestic violence and felonious assault in Hillsdale County. The troopers learned that the man they arrested is a father of four children and did not get the kids in the house Christmas presents.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond remembered as dedicated psychiatrist, great neighbor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people who knew him. Payan, 32, was found dead Tuesday, Dec. 27, in a pond behind his Jackson County home five days after being reported missing by family visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday. Payan lived alone at the Leoni Township home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
TOLEDO, OH
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: Triple-demic threatens kids’ health over holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Last year, health experts warned parents about the potential for a “twin-demic” as cases of COVID-19 and the flu rose during the winter months. Now, as families prepare for more holiday time together, the threat of a “triple demic” remains. From infants...
LANSING, MI
MLive

MLive

57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy