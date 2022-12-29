Roundup of Day 2 at the Beach Ball Classic

Photo courtesy of Beach Ball Classic

The Beach Ball Classic featured five games on the second day in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Here’s what happened.

J. Addison (Canada) 67, BFL Prep (Wash.) 32

Ravjeet Randwha poured in 24 points, including a 6-for-10 shooting effort from 3-point range as the Jaguars won easily. Ibriham Sacko had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Chris White Jr. led BFL Prep (6-6) with 15 points.

J. Addison used a 24-0 second quarter to pull away. The Jaguars (17-6) led 38-5 at halftime.

BFL Prep plays Fort Erie on Thursday at noon.

Balboa School 50 (Calif.), Fort Erie (Canada) 35

Balboa used a 17-4 second quarter to open a big margin. The Tigers (16-6) led 23-11 at halftime. Loren Daniel led Balboa with 22 points. He was 6-of-11 from 3-point range.



Oliver Faubert led Fort Erie (17-6) with 10 points.

Dorman (S.C.) 58, Jonesboro (Ga.) 50

Dorman, the top-ranked team in South Carolina, used a balanced attack to hold off Jonesboro. Jamarcus Wilkins led the way with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed 9 rebounds. Terry Leonard scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting while Chase Harris had 11 points and Christian Andrews 9.

The Vikings, who led 33-19 at halftime, improved to 12-1.

JaQuez Akins led Jonesboro with 18 points and Devon Rainey had 15. Jonesboro dropped to 9-3.

Dorman will play George Rogers Clark on Thursday at 8:45 p.m.

Skills Factory Academy (Ga.) 60, Central Pointe Christian (Fla.) 46

Desmond White scored 15 points while Kaden Cooper scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Skills Factory won for the 14th time in 15 games. Jeremiah Wilkinson added 13 points for Skills Factory.

Gora Niang and Vuk Vukcevic each scored 15 points for Central Pointe, which dropped to 20-9 for the season.

Skills Factory outscored Central Pointe 19-8 in the second quarter to hold an eight-point halftime lead.

George Rogers Clark (Ky.) 83, Socastee (S.C.) 66

Jerome Morton led four players in double figures with 20 points as the Cardinals cruised to victory. Sam Parrish scored 18 points while Trent Edwards had 17 and 6 blocked shots. Tyleik Maxwell had 12 points.

The Cardinals, who shot 52.2 percent, are now 7-2.

Preston Smith and Ashton Dupee each had 15 points for Socastee. Bryson Sams added 12 points.