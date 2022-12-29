ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

This SC marching band will perform in the London New Year’s Day parade. Here’s how to watch

By Eleanor Nash
 1 day ago

The Coastal Carolina University marching band is traveling to London to perform in the city’s New Year’s Day parade on Sunday morning.

The Chanticleer Regiment is one of 23 marching bands from all over the United States selected for the 2023 parade.

CCU band members, 86 strong, left for the United Kingdom on Wednesday. They’ll play Lizzo and BTS songs on the mile-long route in front of a TV audience of 500 million.

Where to watch : The parade is scheduled to air on ETV World (channel 23-3) from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The CCU marching band will perform in the final third of the broadcast. The parade will not be available for streaming on the South Carolina ETV app.

Getting the band to London will be an undertaking. The Chanticleer Regiment was recommended for the parade by a scouting agent, said Garrett Griffin, band director. Uniforms and instruments for the band were shipped 10 days ago and some students had to apply for passports ahead of the trip.

“For some of them, this is their first time in an airport, so just getting them through security and TSA was nerve-racking, I think, for some,” Griffin said in a phone call from the airport. “We’ve been ready for this for a year almost and for it to finally be here, I think it’s the first time it’s really felt real.”

