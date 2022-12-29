Fatal fire in Southwest Detroit • Shooting outside liquor store leaves 1 dead • Warm-up on the way

Read full article on original website
Neighbors on alert after woman shot, killed outside Detroit convenience store
A Detroit neighborhood is still reeling from a brazen murder caught on camera. The man responsible is still on the loose.
fox2detroit.com
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
Neighbors grieve man killed by morning house fire in Detroit
Neighbors say the heat from a house fire was so intense, they didn’t need coats outside on their block this morning.
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
Driver leads police on a chase through Detroit
At one point, the car even had flames coming out of the back of it.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, plenty of questions remain after house fire in Southwest Detroit
Firefighters have already confirmed at least one person died after a fire broke out at a home on Florida Street in Southwest Detroit. Three people stayed at the home, but only one person has been recovered, the fire department said.
fox2detroit.com
Photo of Family Dollar robbery person of interest released by Detroit police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police released a surveillance camera picture of an armed robbery person of interest, Friday on social media. The armed robbery took place at a Family Dollar business at about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Seven Mile Road. "As always, we need the...
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit woman murdered during carjacking
A family is mourning and hoping the killer is caught after a woman was shot to death during a carjacking. Tracie Golden's vehicle was later located, but the shooter is still unknown.
fox2detroit.com
Fire damage, broken pipes at senior apartment complex in southwest Detroit still not fixed says resident
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The day after Christmas a fire forced seniors out of an apartment complex in southwest Detroit. Residents said the building had long been plagued with problems and now they don't know when the new damage will be fixed. A FOX 2 interview with a resident interrupted...
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek suspect who fatally shot woman, stole her SUV
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a slaying and SUV theft this week on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 19300 block of Grand River around 10:42 p.m. Wednesday "to find our victim, Mrs. Golden with an apparent gunshot wound," Detroit police Chief James White said in a statement. "EMS conveyed Mrs. Golden to a local hospital, in an attempt to save her life, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries."
The Oakland Press
Southfield police looking for teen runaway
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
Man recovering after Jeep plunges into sinkhole in Detroit
The incident happened near Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's east side. It has since been patched up, but there are concerns that another one could come back.
1 dead in early morning house fire as Detroit firefighters investigate reports of possibly more trapped inside
At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Detroit’s west side early Thursday morning, Detroit fire officials confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Top stories of 2022; exciting developments in Detroit to watch
In our first part, the panel examines some of the biggest Metro Detroit stories of 2022 and the sad throughline of mental illness that played a role in many. In the second part, our next panel talks about the exciting changes happening in Detroit.
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.
fox2detroit.com
Firefighters rescue injured worker by rappelling him off 5-story building in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Southfield Fire Department made a daring rescue Thursday after a worker was injured on the top of a five-story building. "I've trained for 16 years for it, but it's the first time I've been on duty when we've had one," said Lt. Zach McKee. "Every day is different."
