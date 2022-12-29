ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa police ask for help to find missing, endangered woman, 87

Tampa Bay Times
The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help to find Ida Elena Perez, 87, who was last seen on Tuesday in the 5100 block of S Manhattan Avenue. Perez is considered missing and endangered. [ Tampa Police Department ]

Tampa police are asking for the public’s help to find an 87-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday and is considered endangered.

Ida Elena Perez was last seen on the 5100 block of S Manhattan Avenue about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Perez is Hispanic, stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with roses on the shoulders, a long-sleeved red flannel shirt with cats on it, brown or pink pants and sneakers. Perez walks with a limp, uses a collapsible purple cane with a black handle and may seem confused or disoriented, police said.

Police asked anyone who sees Perez to call 813-231-6130.

