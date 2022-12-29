Read full article on original website
50+ Missing in Casino Mega Blaze as Tourists Leap to Their Deaths
Dozens of Thai tourists are feared dead after a massive blaze ripped through a casino complex in a Cambodian border town, with reports of people throwing themselves from windows and the roof of the burning building.The blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet began in a lower-floor restaurant at around midnight and quickly climbed up the 15-story building, fanned by heavy winds. Firefighters, including Thai crews from across the border, took about 14 hours—until 2 p.m. on Thursday—to bring the flames under control, by which point the building was a burned-out wreck.Local officials said that 16...
Dramatic images show people trying to flee massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino that left at least 16 dead
At least 16 are dead and the death toll is feared to rise Thursday after a fire tore through a hotel casino in Cambodia, burning for around 14 hours.
Horror hotel-casino fire leaves 19 dead in Cambodia as panicked guests jump from windows to escape as chilling video
AT least 19 people have been killed and another 60 injured after a massive fire ripped through a hotel and casino in Cambodia. The blaze broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino at 11.30pm local time in Poipet - a town at the Cambodian border with Thailand. Extra firefighters...
At least 12 wedding guests killed as packed minibus plunges 650ft down a mountain in the Himalayas
A VEHICLE carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain killing all 12 people on board. The minibus was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road in Nepal, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Irish tourist dies after falling from moving train in Thailand
A 45-year-old Irish tourist died in Thailand on Tuesday after falling from a moving train, Thai police said.
Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022
Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Phys.org
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
French serial killer 'The Serpent' freed from Nepal prison
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers and was taken to the airport for a flight back to Paris, his attorney said. His alleged killings were dramatized in a series co-produced by the BBC and Netflix called “The Serpent,” which aired last year. A ticket was purchased with money received from a friend and the French Embassy in Kathmandu prepared the necessary travel documents allowing him to take the flight Friday evening, attorney Gopal Siwakoti Chitan said. Sobhraj was driven out of the Central Jail in Kathmandu in a heavily guarded police convoy earlier Friday to the Department of Immigration.
A Royal ‘Crisis’ Is Brewing in Thailand After the Collapse of Princess
The princess widely considered to be the successor to Thailand’s throne is on life support after she fell unconscious from a sudden heart condition last week, the Thai palace said Monday in the first acknowledgment of the graveness of her ailment. Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s heart contractions were weak, and her...
Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania
More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
gamblingnews.com
Fire Seizes Border Casino in Cambodia, Leaves At Least 16 Dead
Local authorities rushed to the scene, attempting to put out the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, with many people still reported missing. The fire broke out at 11:30 pm local time. According to CNN, at least 58 more people are unaccounted for, and the...
China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns
Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season. This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
Moment ugly fist fight breaks out on Thai Smile Airways flight as heated row escalates
Two Indian men were filmed having a heated row onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight headed for Kolkata city, in West Bengal, on December 27.
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes
NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
kalkinemedia.com
Death toll from Cambodia casino fire reaches 26 as search called off
Rescuers finished searching the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and casino complex Friday after the death toll from a fire that forced people to jump from windows rose to 26. Hundreds of people are believed to have been inside the Grand Diamond City venue, located in the northwestern town...
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
US News and World Report
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there as the Asian island country faces its own rising case numbers and record-level deaths. Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one...
CNN report: The world's harshest quarantine is no more
As Covid sweeps through China, the country is scrapping quarantines for inbound travelers and promising to gradually restart outbound tourism. CNN international correspondent Selina Wang has more.
