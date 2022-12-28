Phyllis Ann Leath Ballard, age 75, of Caddo Valley, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Arkadelphia. She was born February 23, 1947, in Arkadelphia, the daughter of the late Clifford Walton and Virginia Mae Huneycutt Leath. Phyllis was a 1968 graduate of Arkadelphia High School. She was a former assistant manager with KFC, worked for Value Line, Bowen’s and Clark County Courthouse. Phyllis was a member of Caddo Valley Baptist Church and ladies auxiliary to the VFW. She enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her family.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO