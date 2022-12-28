Read full article on original website
Nancy Freeman Knippers
Nancy Marie Freeman Knippers, age 72, of Royal, passed away December 29, 2022 at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Nancy was born December 7, 1950, in Long Beach, California, to Floyd Edward Freeman and Helen Marie Twiggs Freeman. She was a placement specialist for the Department of Human Services. Nancy loved to sun-bathe, she loved the lake, shopping, sewing, and the outdoors.
Clark County officials sworn in
A swearing in ceremony was held Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Trinity Temple Assembly of God for Clark County elected officials and deputies. The event was emceed by county Judge Troy Tucker. Circuit Judge Blake Batson conducted the oaths, along with District Judge Randy Hill. Tucker and Prosecutor Dan Turner...
Hope police log
Tadeo Villanueva, 36, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Jonathan Rodriguez, 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Marcadise Burton, 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Christopher Love Jr., 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Gregory Bobo, 32, of Hope, AR Affidavit. 12.16.22. Jasmine Griffin, 24, of Hope,...
George Lee Smith
George Lee Smith was born on April 27, 1942 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to the union of Leotha Smith (Jefferson) and Leander Smith. He was a loving, generous & quiet man. He confessed his faith in Christ at a young age. Although he did not attend a formal church setting, he was a believer.
REAL ESTATE: Malone buys US Bank building
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Dec. 16-30 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Marc Meyer and Christy...
Phyllis Ballard
Phyllis Ann Leath Ballard, age 75, of Caddo Valley, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Arkadelphia. She was born February 23, 1947, in Arkadelphia, the daughter of the late Clifford Walton and Virginia Mae Huneycutt Leath. Phyllis was a 1968 graduate of Arkadelphia High School. She was a former assistant manager with KFC, worked for Value Line, Bowen’s and Clark County Courthouse. Phyllis was a member of Caddo Valley Baptist Church and ladies auxiliary to the VFW. She enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her family.
The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas
If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
2 dead in Friday shooting
Authorities remain tight-lipped Saturday following the shooting death of two people in Arkadelphia late Friday. At 10:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, the Arkadelphia Police Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery and multiple gunshots at Lark Place Apartments. The body of a 16-year-old black male was discovered in the parking lot outside one of the apartment buildings.
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 30
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Officials to be sworn in Jan. 1
A swearing in ceremony for county officials, justices of the peace and all other county employees will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Trinity Temple Assembly of God Church, 3509 W. Pine St., Arkadelphia. Circuit Judge Blake Batson and District Judge Randy Hill will administer the...
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
Camden man dies when vehicle strikes culvert on U.S. 79
A wreck on U.S. 79 near the Airport Inn in Camden about 9:45 a.m. Saturday killed a Camden man. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, was driving a 2021 model Chevrolet north on the highway when he attempted to negotiate a curve, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report. The...
ASP: Vehicle accident leaves one dead, another injured
The Arkansas State Police reported that a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Robert Chism of Nashville was traveling east around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 278 near the Hope airport when it entered the other lane and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Jerry Hillery of Prescott, Arkansas. Chism died of injuries sustained in the accident. Hillery was injured in the accident and transported to a local hospital.
Magnolia woman who accuses victim of placing a curse on her goes to prison
Keaundra Beal was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for threatening to kill her mother twice in one day with a knife and then a gun. She also violated her parole from previous charges. Beal appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge David...
Nashville hospital investigating data breach within computer system
NASHVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - Howard Memorial Hospital leaders in Nashville, Ark. say on Dec. 4, they became aware of suspicious activity within their computer network. Officials believe data was stolen. An investigation is underway to determine the impact this situation will have on patients, and current and former employees. According...
Arkadelphia police investigating Friday night double-shooting deaths
Police in Arkadelphia are investigating after two shooting deaths that happened at Lake Place Apartments Friday night.
Longtime Navy vet picking up the pieces after devastating house fire in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Navy veteran who spent nearly 30 years in the service is picking up the pieces after losing his home in a fire. Dalton Hall says his grandfather, Harvey Hall, 78, has Parkinson’s, and losing his home has been devastating. The fire happened in the 800 block of Highway 160 near the Macedonia area on Dec. 27.
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for 78-year-old Benton man
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Benton, Arkansas.
Drugs, Fraud, and Battery in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12302022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
