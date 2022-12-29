Read full article on original website
New law to protect newborns from specific birth defect goes into effect Jan. 1
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new health screening law for newborns is going into effect Jan. 1, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. All Florida hospitals and birthing facilities must test newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus, also known as CMV, according to a new Florida law. They must be tested if the infant fails a hearing test.
Despite slight decrease, biologists expect manatee deaths to continue into 2023
INDIAN RIVER LAGOON, Fla. – While 2022 did not prove to be as deadly for Florida’s manatees as 2021, researchers said the animals are still in trouble, especially in the Indian River Lagoon. Biologists said they expect the number to grow this winter, specifically here in Central Florida.
Influenza cases remain in high in Florida. Here’s 1 doctor’s trick for dealing with the flu
ORLANDO, Fla. – Flu cases remain high in Florida, and one doctor says we can expect the virus to be around for a few more months. The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows flu activity is increasing in Flagler, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Sumter counties.
Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida officials are taking aim at an Orlando Christmas drag show, warning that the performance may have been marketed to young children. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a notice letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation on Wednesday regarding the performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” by the drag group Drag Fans.
Report: Tenn has broken its lethal injection rules since '18
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in several executions being conducted without proper testing of the drugs used, according to an independent review released Wednesday. The report was requested by Republican Gov. Bill Lee,...
Florida gas prices could face roller coaster ride in 2023, Gas Buddy says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As average gasoline prices have moved back above $3 a gallon in Florida, a tech company that monitors the fuel industry foresees prices above $4 a gallon in 2023. The Boston-based GasBuddy, in an annual outlook released Wednesday, predicted that pump prices will peak at an...
Polk County man nabbed in Puerto Rico after killing brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Puerto Rico after being accused of murdering his brother in Polk County on Christmas Eve, according to the sheriff’s office. In a release, deputies said that 35-year-old Luis Marrero was fatally shot at his home in unincorporated Lake...
🌡️Most accurate Florida weather app? This science project puts temps to the test
OVIEDO, Fla. – Is it going to rain? What should I wear? Is it worth curling my hair today?. Those are questions people like Mikayla Beilanson and Tori Sambell ask daily. “We usually use our phones to check the weather. We don’t go and watch the news station usually so we check the apps,” Sambell said.
Rocket launch record: 57 missions launched from Florida’s Space Coast in 2022
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Florida’s space facilities broke a record in 2022 for the most launches in a year’s time, according to Space Florida. Fifty-seven launches occurred in Florida this year, averaging more than one a week, according to the aerospace development agency. That includes Wednesday morning’s launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
After a chilly start, Central Florida is warming up
ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing one more cool start across Central Florida. After starting in the 40s and 50s for most of Central Florida with some 30s for northern zones, expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida with a high of 70 degrees on Wednesday and a high of 76 on Thursday.
Warming up: Central Florida temperatures near 80 after stretch of cold
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a warm up across Central Florida. After starting off in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will warm near 80 for the next few days. Expect a high of 78 on Thursday and a high of 80 on Friday. With a little bit more...
New year, same Florida: Rain chances ramp up for New Year’s Eve
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are going up on Saturday as many prepare to ring in the new year. An unsettled pattern with moisture rolling in to Central Florida leads to rain chances on Saturday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a 40% coverage of rain through the...
WAVE Asian Bistro & Sushi opening new Central Florida location. Here’s what we know so far
MAITLAND, Fla. – A Mount Dora restaurant with a huge social media following is getting ready to open a second location, this time setting up shop in Maitland. The city of Maitland announced on social media Wednesday WAVE Asian Bistro & Sushi would be opening up in a former one-story bank building at 360 E. Horatio Ave.
