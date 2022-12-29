ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New law to protect newborns from specific birth defect goes into effect Jan. 1

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new health screening law for newborns is going into effect Jan. 1, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. All Florida hospitals and birthing facilities must test newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus, also known as CMV, according to a new Florida law. They must be tested if the infant fails a hearing test.
Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida officials are taking aim at an Orlando Christmas drag show, warning that the performance may have been marketed to young children. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a notice letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation on Wednesday regarding the performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” by the drag group Drag Fans.
Report: Tenn has broken its lethal injection rules since '18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in several executions being conducted without proper testing of the drugs used, according to an independent review released Wednesday. The report was requested by Republican Gov. Bill Lee,...
Rocket launch record: 57 missions launched from Florida’s Space Coast in 2022

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Florida’s space facilities broke a record in 2022 for the most launches in a year’s time, according to Space Florida. Fifty-seven launches occurred in Florida this year, averaging more than one a week, according to the aerospace development agency. That includes Wednesday morning’s launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
After a chilly start, Central Florida is warming up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing one more cool start across Central Florida. After starting in the 40s and 50s for most of Central Florida with some 30s for northern zones, expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida with a high of 70 degrees on Wednesday and a high of 76 on Thursday.
New year, same Florida: Rain chances ramp up for New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are going up on Saturday as many prepare to ring in the new year. An unsettled pattern with moisture rolling in to Central Florida leads to rain chances on Saturday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a 40% coverage of rain through the...
