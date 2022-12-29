Read full article on original website
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
WTOK-TV
Neshoba County crash kills one
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a single-car crash on Highway 482 in Neshoba County killed one person around 10 A.M. on Sunday morning. The release states, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS, traveled west on Highway 482...
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
breezynews.com
Officers Called to Several Disturbances in Attala
1:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Attala Rd 5003 who stated that someone was outside their home in a vehicle honking the horn, then started beating on the door of the residence. 2:33 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove...
wtva.com
One person wounded in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
kicks96news.com
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
wtva.com
Police: Decatur mom chases man to nearby store after kids report him breaking into their home
A mother and her children were not only able to thwart a home burglary but chase the suspect to a nearby store for police to arrest him. Court records show Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a child about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The child said there was a white man inside their home on Sixth Avenue, and he had been rummaging through boxes there.
breezynews.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests
SAMUEL BROOKS, 66, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $0. RUBIN L CALBERT, 37, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Leo, CPD. Bond$0, $0. ANTHONY A CALLAHAN, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0....
Madison County Journal
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
kicks96news.com
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies bust woman with meth, pills
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
Former Yazoo County murder suspect arrested for aggravated assault
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators said a man, whose murder charges were dropped this month, was arrested again for aggravated assault. According to the Yazoo Herald, Noah Combs, 27, was charged with aggravated assault after a female victim filed charges against him last Wednesday. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department […]
Mississippi man dead after being shot in the head Christmas Day
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot in the head on Christmas Day in Carroll County, Mississippi. Carroll County deputies said they responded to a shots fired call on Carroll County Road 65 on Sunday, December 25 just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found […]
Two bodies found inside Mississippi house destroyed by fire
The bodies of two people were found inside a Mississippi house that was destroyed by fire Monday. The two bodies were discovered after fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire on Oswald Road in the Pearl River community in Neshoba County. WLBT reports that information provided by the...
kicks96news.com
AAA: Gas Prices Creeping Higher in MS
After six straight weeks of falling prices, it’s getting a little more expensive to fill up your car across Mississippi. AAA says the average price for gas statewide has climbed more than seven cents in the past week, now at just under $2.79. Locally, the auto club says gas is averaging more than $2.78 in Neshoba County, while Leake County is above $2.81 and Attala County is close to $2.83.
breezynews.com
Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands
On December 26, a house fire with fatalities occurred in the Pearl River Community in Neshoba County on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety shows that the fire started at around 1:30 am on Oswald Road. Choctaw Fire Department responded and, upon arrival on scene, found the home fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the dwelling. Identification of these individuals will not be disclosed at this time. Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, and no other information will be released at this time.
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
kicks96news.com
Late Night Wrecks in Leake County
On Tuesday at 9:24 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with injuries on Highway 487 east and Gunter Road. One person was transported to Baptist Leake. On Wednesday at 1:43 a.m., there was a report of a wreck with injuries on Highway 487 at Bethlehem Church. Upon officer’s arrival, injury was reported to be minor.
kicks96news.com
Law Enforcement Officers Respond to Multiple Disturbance Reports in Leake
6:42 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Melvin Carson Rd regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 8:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 25 near North Jordan St. No injuries were reported. 1:57 p.m. –...
