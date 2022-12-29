ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kennythepirate.com

DOT sends warning to Southwest as the airline attempts to resume normal operations

It’s been a long week for Southwest Airlines, and anyone scheduled to fly out on any of their planes. Cancelled flights have left thousands of passengers stranded with very little options, and the Department of Transportation is now stepping in. As Southwest Airlines attempts to get back to “normal,” a new warning from the Department of Transportation may help nudge them along.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Southwest cancels more flights out of Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The holiday travel mess continues in Orlando and across the country. Southwest scrubbed over 100 flights at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. “We watched the news, my app has been notifying me, plus we tracked the flight from Denver, so it took off, so that’s a good sign,” Tyreese Hamilton said.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport

If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Enforcement of Miya’s Law for renter safety goes into effect in 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Enforcement for a new Florida law requiring more safety protections for tenants will begin in January 2023. Miya’s Law, named after 19-year-old Miya Marcano, was signed into law in June by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Marcano was killed by a maintenance worker while she was living in an Orlando-area apartment complex.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

How to check your FEMA application status

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone who has applied for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency but has not heard back is urged to contact FEMA directly for updates. Representatives say some applicants are not answering their phones or responding to emails and voicemails. "We'll call from an unfamiliar...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
allears.net

A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando

Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway

SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Engineers recommend demolition of historic Putnam Hotel in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – The city of DeLand on Thursday announced an engineering firm working with the owner of the Putnam Hotel assessed the historic building and recommended it be demolished due to a risk of collapse, according to a news release. The city planned to convert the hotel into...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Rocket launch record: 57 missions launched from Florida’s Space Coast in 2022

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Florida’s space facilities broke a record in 2022 for the most launches in a year’s time, according to Space Florida. Fifty-seven launches occurred in Florida this year, averaging more than one a week, according to the aerospace development agency. That includes Wednesday morning’s launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Man choked Uber driver in Merritt Island carjacking, deputies say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – An Uber driver in Merritt Island was choked and carjacked on Wednesday by a 33-year-old man receiving a ride, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Strang was arrested and faces a charge of carjacking with a firearm or weapon, records show. [TRENDING:...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka

Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

After COVID-19, downtown Orlando venues expect big New Year’s Eve crowds

ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses in downtown Orlando and neighboring areas are preparing for one of the biggest celebrations of the year — New Year’s Eve. Katie Fazerbaker, the marketing and Events manager for Wall Street Plaza, said this year feels like the first normal year for New Year’s Eve since the COVID-19 pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy