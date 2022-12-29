it is so sad how people have to go around and kill other people's children when the problem could be easily solved walk away but the way people are doing things in life they like they taking matters into their own hand but when you got God out there God will always be with you no matter what you have to decide right from wrong in life I chose to go right cut down confusions problems situation I ain't trying to have no smoke with nobody and don't nobody else need to have no smoke with nobody that need to just let God take charge and every situation I said my condolence to your family
1st They’ve caught the culprits that shot inside this baby’s home !2nd baby girl was where she was suppose to be , that’s in her Bed Sleeping!
1. She was home with her mother siblings and friends. She was like many young girl having a sleepover. 2. Police have arrested the suspects.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
