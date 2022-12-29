Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near troubled SE Atlanta apartment complex
Two people were shot, sending one to the hospital and leaving the other dead, Friday morning near a troubled apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, police confirmed.
Woman dead, man injured in Smyrna house fire
A woman was killed and a man was taken to a hospital after a house fire early Friday morning in Cobb County, authorities said.
Family mourns loss of beloved mother found dead inside car at Union City gas station
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five. This heartbreak, which came before the holidays, is only made worse because the family of 43-year-old Marie Clemmons believes her life was taken from her and they want answers. “It’s been...
1 shot to death, another injured after double shooting in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was shot to death and another was injured in the southeast area of the city. Officials said that the incident happened at two different locations just several blocks down the street from each other. Police arrived on Kipling Street SE...
Metro Atlanta family of 5 tries to salvage what's left of their belonging after bursting pipes flood their home
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Families across metro Atlanta are trying to salvage their belonging after bursting pipes flooded their homes. Ruvene Castillo's Christmas holiday was abruptly interrupted when she noticed water leaking inside her apartment. "We thought it was from the bathroom, from when we left the faucets dripping," she...
Police say multiple people, guns involved in shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is injured after a shootout involving multiple people, guns and bullets in Atlanta’s Thomasville neighborhood in southeast Atlanta Friday morning. Police are currently investigating two scenes, one on Kipling Street and another on McDonough Boulevard. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Construction worker shot near Brookhaven apartment complex, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police are investigating after one man was shot at a construction site near a Brookhaven apartment complex Thursday. Officers were called to the construction site near the Alta Porter Apartments on Peachtree Road. When police arrived, they learned one man was shot in his buttocks. Investigators...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
2 hurt after shooting at KFC along Wesley Chapel Road, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a double shooting at a KFC along Wesley Chapel Road Thursday evening. Authorities are on scene at the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived shortly before 5 p.m., they found two men in their 30s with gunshot wounds.
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorit...
Fire crews called to home for second time in 24 hours
ATLANTA — Firefighters were called out to a home on Burbank Drive for the second time in 24 hours, according to Atlanta Fire. This happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Fire crews said, once again, they are dealing with cold temperatures and water pressure...
1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Rd NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Fulton sheriff IDs deputy found shot to death in crashed car
An off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in a wrecked car in the middle of a northwest Atlanta road Thursday morning, according to authorities.
‘I’m down and out:’ Woman battling cancer loses apartment, all her belongings in fire
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman battling an aggressive cancer has now lost everything in an apartment fire. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the apartment complex, where Danielle Moye lost everything down to her parents ashes when a fire ripped through the 251 North Apartment homes close to Ponce De Leon Ave. a few days after Thanksgiving.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
Walmart evacuated after alleged arsonist sets fire in men’s clothing section, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a person they say started a fire inside a northwest Atlanta Walmart on Wednesday night. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan is at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road where Atlanta firefighters say someone intentionally set a fire in the men’s clothing section.
Low water pressure hampers efforts to put out Clayton County fire; 11 families now homeless
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Almost a dozen families are left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County townhome community early Wednesday morning. The county deputy fire chief said low water pressure made it harder for firefighters to get the blaze under control. Morgan Barnes moved into the...
