ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire crews called to home for second time in 24 hours

ATLANTA — Firefighters were called out to a home on Burbank Drive for the second time in 24 hours, according to Atlanta Fire. This happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Fire crews said, once again, they are dealing with cold temperatures and water pressure...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Rd NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy