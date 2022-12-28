MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.

