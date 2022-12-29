Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic without key team member ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic’s physiotherapist Ulises Badio has been replaced according to a report from SportKlub’s Sasa Ozmo. Badio has been a significant member of the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s team since 2017 and has spoken previously of their close relationship. Djokovic himself has previously called Argentinian Badio a...
atptour.com
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
Yardbarker
Federer, Osaka and Serena Williams only tennis players among top 50 earning athletes
Forbes publishes its annual list of the top-earning athletes in the world and we have only three tennis players in the top 50. Only one of those three, Roger Federer, is ranked in the top ten. It's fascinating to notice that the highest-paid tennis player hasn't participated in a single official match the whole year, demonstrating how significant a player's brand is.
atptour.com
Nadal & Team Spain Visit Sydney Harbour Amidst United Cup Preparations
Nadal playing competitive mixed-gender team event for first time. With the luxury of a late start at the inaugural United Cup, Team Spain took full advantage of some leisure time by taking a trip to the iconic Sydney Harbour on Thursday. Led by Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta and Paula Badosa, the Spaniards will open play on Saturday — New Year's Eve — against Great Britain.
tennisuptodate.com
Prize Money confirmed for 2023 Australian Open with with $76.5m in total, 3.4% increase in record amount
The 2023 Australian Open will have a record amoung of prize money after an increase that will make both ATP and WTA players really happy. The total prize money is equally distributed among both Tour which makes this increase quite significant. It's the record amount for the event so far with over 76 million on offer. Craig Tiley commented on the increase by pointing out how the event plans to become even bigger in the future:
tennisuptodate.com
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
tennisuptodate.com
Federer leads tennis players in highest paid athletes of 2022 list despite not playing competitive tennis
Roger Federer was the tennis player that earned the most according to the latest Forbes list however he wasn't much of an active tennis player this year. He only played one official match and it was a double match, something he isn't known for. Federer is the only tennis player that was featured in the top 10 of the top earners in sports. Most of his earnings didn't come from tennis directly as he spent very little time on the court but it's something he has in common with the other tennis players featured in the top 50.
Yardbarker
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis begins 2023 season for the first time since 1997 without Serena Williams and Roger Federer
The 2023 tennis season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature Roger Federer or Serena Williams as the sport evolves away from its most iconic players. Roger Federer and Serena Williams have been part of the sport of tennis for many years and while their imprint will be a lasting legacy, we won't see them playing actively anymore. This upcoming season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature either player as we enter a new era with new superstars.
tennisuptodate.com
Cam Norrie spoils Aussie party in Perth, downs de Minaur in United Cup
Cameron Norrie took down Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-3 in a hostile environemnt giving Great Britain the huge point over Australia in the United Cup. Norrie has played some amazing tennis to start the year as he competed in several exhibition events. He played far more tennis than de Minaur which ultimately mattered in this match as his level was better from the start. He patiently waited for his chances against de Minaur who was erratic and times and it resulted in a straight-sets win.
atptour.com
Potential Medvedev vs. Djokovic Blockbuster In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev could be headed for an early-season showdown after both landed in the top half of the Adelaide International 1 draw. Top-seeded Djokovic and third-seeded Medvedev could meet in the semi-finals of the ATP 250, which features four Top 10 players. In the bottom half, which...
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios withdraws from United Cup due to injury
Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the inaugural edition of the United Cup due to an injury he sustained while playing exhibition tennis in Dubai at the World Tennis League. Kyrgisos withdrew only 24 hours before the start of the event indicating that he was holding out hope of being able to play but ultimately he elected against it due to the proximity of the Australian Open. That is one of the most important events of the year for him so risking that would be unwise.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal praises Kyrgios, believes he has 'all the talent' and 'weapons' to win Grand Slam tournaments
Nick Kyrgios played his first grand slam final this year at Wimbledon and Nadal thinks he can certainly win one as he has all the tools and weapons to do so. Kyrgios has talked much about winning a grand slam lately as he wants to win one and then retire. It's a goal and dream of his, particularly after he came close this year at Wimbledon. A player who saw the best of Kyrgios a couple of times across the net certainly believes he has all the tools to do so:
atptour.com
A Gift For Wrists: Learn An ATP Physio's Methods
The constant, intense movement for tennis players’ wrists could lead to inflammation and stress. One way to help is to have a qualified ATP physio like David Pires apply high-quality kinesiology tape. The point of applying the Nitto kinesiology tape is to increase the blood flow as well as...
atptour.com
Garcia Routs Podoroska, Secures French Win Against Argentina
Mannarino also wins as sixth-seeded nation complete 5-0 clean sweep. WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia kicked off the new season as she had left off the last one: in phenomenal form. The World No.4 dispatched Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-0 in just 64 minutes on Friday as France completed a 5-0 win against Argentina in the United Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Adelaide International 1 ATP Entry List featuring Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev and Murray (Last Update - 28-12)
The 2023 Adelaide International 1 tournament will offer a lot of players the opportunity to hone their skills prior to the Australian Open, as it kicks off the ATP season from January 1-8, 2023. An ATP 250 event, it will feature a star-studded list of players who will be hoping...
