Saint Louis, MO

mymoinfo.com

Barbara Juenger — Service 1/7/23 1 P.M.

Barbara Juenger of Hillsboro passed away on December 27th, at the age of 75. A memorial gathering for Barbara Juenger will be Saturday (1/7) morning from 11 until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 PM at the Hillsboro Civic Center, with a reception to follow until 4 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Mark Anthony Brown — Service 1/13/23 Noon

Mark Anthony Brown of Crystal City passed away on December 24th, he was 68 years old. The visitation for Mark Brown will be Friday morning, January 13th from 11 until the time of the funeral services at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Joan Marie Simpson — Service 1/4/23 11 A.M.

Joan Marie Simpson of Herculaneum passed away Monday, December 26th, she was 95 years old. The visitation for Joan Simpson will be Wednesday (1/4) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City.
HERCULANEUM, MO
lakeexpo.com

Michael B. Thomas Jr. (May 4, 1970 - December 25, 2022)

Obituary of Michael B. Thomas Jr. Michael B. Thomas Jr. was born on May 4, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri to proud new parents, Michael Thomas Sr. and Barbara Williams. Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 12:00am. Mike, as...
CAMDENTON, MO
warrencountyrecord.com

Norman E. Krutzman, Jr.

Norman E. Krutzman, Jr. passed away on December 28, at the age of 81. He is survived by his beloved wife Theresa Kless of Wright City, Missouri; four daughters, Linda Farhat of St. Charles, Karen (Gary) Hulsey of Bridgeton, Kristi Wisdom (Richard) Shepard of O Fallon, Suzanne T. (Adam Patterson) Krutzman-Parr of O'Fallon; brother, Ronald (Donna) Krutzman of Ballwin; sister, Kay Isely of Granite City, IL; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; He is preceded in death by his father, Norman E. Krutzman, Sr., mother, Violet I. Krutzman (nee Chapman), son-in-law, Everett E. Wisdom.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sharon Ruth Williams — Service 2/11/23 2 P.M.

Sharon Ruth Williams of Crystal City passed away on December 15th, at the age of 89. The visitation for Sharon Williams will be Saturday afternoon, February 11th from Noon until the time of the memorial service at 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Lola Dorothy McCoy — Memorial Mass 1/7/23 11 A.M.

Lola Dorothy McCoy of Festus passed away on December 21st, she was 101 years old. A memorial mass for Lola McCoy will be Saturday morning, January 7th, at 11 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Patricia Ann Haselhorst — Funeral Mass 12/30/22 10 A.M.

Patricia Ann Haselhorst of Festus passed away Tuesday (12/27), at the age of 85. The funeral mass for Patricia Haselhorst will be Friday (12/30) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jack L. Langston – Private Service

Jack L. Langston of Farmington died Monday at the age of 66. His family will have a private memorial gathering at a later date. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Reva May Leck – Service 12/29/22 10:30 a.m.

Reva May Leck of Ottumwa, Iowa has died at the age of 78. A graveside service for the former Farmington resident will be held on Thursday at 10:30 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
OTTUMWA, IA
stlpublicradio.org

