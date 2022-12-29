Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barbara Juenger — Service 1/7/23 1 P.M.
Barbara Juenger of Hillsboro passed away on December 27th, at the age of 75. A memorial gathering for Barbara Juenger will be Saturday (1/7) morning from 11 until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 PM at the Hillsboro Civic Center, with a reception to follow until 4 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Mark Anthony Brown — Service 1/13/23 Noon
Mark Anthony Brown of Crystal City passed away on December 24th, he was 68 years old. The visitation for Mark Brown will be Friday morning, January 13th from 11 until the time of the funeral services at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Joan Marie Simpson — Service 1/4/23 11 A.M.
Joan Marie Simpson of Herculaneum passed away Monday, December 26th, she was 95 years old. The visitation for Joan Simpson will be Wednesday (1/4) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City.
Michael B. Thomas Jr. (May 4, 1970 - December 25, 2022)
Obituary of Michael B. Thomas Jr. Michael B. Thomas Jr. was born on May 4, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri to proud new parents, Michael Thomas Sr. and Barbara Williams. Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 12:00am. Mike, as...
Beverly Ann Werfield – Services Pending
Beverly Ann Werfield of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 91. Arrangements are pending under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
Arletta Faye (Smith) Vanderpool – Services Private
Arletta Faye Vanderpool of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 94. Services will be private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Norman E. Krutzman, Jr.
Norman E. Krutzman, Jr. passed away on December 28, at the age of 81. He is survived by his beloved wife Theresa Kless of Wright City, Missouri; four daughters, Linda Farhat of St. Charles, Karen (Gary) Hulsey of Bridgeton, Kristi Wisdom (Richard) Shepard of O Fallon, Suzanne T. (Adam Patterson) Krutzman-Parr of O'Fallon; brother, Ronald (Donna) Krutzman of Ballwin; sister, Kay Isely of Granite City, IL; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; He is preceded in death by his father, Norman E. Krutzman, Sr., mother, Violet I. Krutzman (nee Chapman), son-in-law, Everett E. Wisdom.
Sharon Ruth Williams — Service 2/11/23 2 P.M.
Sharon Ruth Williams of Crystal City passed away on December 15th, at the age of 89. The visitation for Sharon Williams will be Saturday afternoon, February 11th from Noon until the time of the memorial service at 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Lola Dorothy McCoy — Memorial Mass 1/7/23 11 A.M.
Lola Dorothy McCoy of Festus passed away on December 21st, she was 101 years old. A memorial mass for Lola McCoy will be Saturday morning, January 7th, at 11 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Patricia Ann Haselhorst — Funeral Mass 12/30/22 10 A.M.
Patricia Ann Haselhorst of Festus passed away Tuesday (12/27), at the age of 85. The funeral mass for Patricia Haselhorst will be Friday (12/30) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
William “Bill” Joseph Michael Jr. — Graveside Service 1/5/23 Noon
William “Bill” Joseph Michael Jr. passed away on December 17th, he was 78 years old. A graveside service for Bill Michael Jr. will be Thursday (1/5) at Noon in the Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Jack L. Langston – Private Service
Jack L. Langston of Farmington died Monday at the age of 66. His family will have a private memorial gathering at a later date. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Public invited to attend Demetrious Johnson memorial service
Football legend and St. Louis philanthropist Demetrious Johnson passed away earlier this week. His family has released details for his memorial service, which the public is invited to attend.
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Reva May Leck – Service 12/29/22 10:30 a.m.
Easter. happy child girl with bunny ears decorates the home for Easter colored eggs and flowers. Reva May Leck of Ottumwa, Iowa has died at the age of 78. A graveside service for the former Farmington resident will be held on Thursday at 10:30 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2022
For many of us, the holiday season is heavy with mourning for those we lost in 2022. This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates their stories, including the legacies of St. Louisans like Cherokee Street entrepreneur Minerva Lopez Montaigne, former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker and musician Patrick Haggerty.
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
Longtime Washington dress shop will be under new ownership in new year
After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023
Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
