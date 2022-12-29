Kathy Sitzmann, 69, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Pastor Jan King will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO