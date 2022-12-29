Read full article on original website
Survey Shows O’Brien County Farmland Most Expensive in State
Ames, IA (KICD)– For the first time in recent memory, Scott County did NOT record the highest priced farmland in the annual ISU Survey. O’Brien County right here in the KICD Broadcast area topped the list this year at 16 thousand 531 dollars. Sioux County came in next at 16,516, and then Scott county – home of the Quad cities – registered 15,968. Number four was Lyon County and number five was Plymouth.
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
Ryan Long Memorial
The Spencer Radio Group is hosting a Memorial Benefit for the family of Ryan Long on Sunday, January 15th held at the American Legion Glen Pederson Post #1on Hwy 71 in Spencer, along with the Clay County V.F.W. Post #3159. SRG staff will be serving made to order omelets with...
O’Brien County Using Grant to Emphasize Ease of Travel in Iowa
Primghar, IA (KICD) — Another local recipient of a recent Iowa Tourism Office grant was the O’Brien County Economic Development Corporation. Like the Spencer Chamber project, OCEDC’s Tourism Blogger Itineraries Project received the full $10,000 available while they match $2,500 of that award. OCEDC Executive Director Kiana...
Horseshoe Bend Tubing Hill in Milford Now Open
Milford, IA (KICD) — Snow-based recreation is a silver lining of our recent snowfall, and one amenity was able to officially open last weekend. The Horseshoe Bend tubing hill in Milford has started operations and will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the season if weather allows according to Dickinson County Conservation Board Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge.
Shayla Bee Adds Three Families in December
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer-based Shayla Bee Foundation adopted three more families to close out 2022. Earlier this month the charity that focuses on families with young children suffering from medical issues adopted the Caleb and Britney Snell family of Milford, whose 3 month old son Micah has been diagnosed with Stickler Syndrome resulting in a soft pallet and other complications.
Rural Webster County USPS customers without service for over a week
CLARE, Iowa — Nancy McCabe wants to know when the USPS mail carrier will show up. She and a growing number of mainly rural customers are frustrated they’ve been without mail service for the past nine days. “We have a very narrow window we can catch the Clare post office to run packages up there,” […]
Spencer Hospital Reporting Progress in Several Areas in Last Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The end of the calendar year is always good for looking back to look at progress made either personally or from a business standpoint and that is exactly what Spencer Hospital President Bill Bumgarner did at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting. The hospital has...
Part 3 of 3: Preparing for Tax Season
Spencer, IA (KICD)– CPA Gary Peters had some end of the year tax tips for us earlier this week. He says a significant change in Iowa taxes take effect January 1st. Peters says clients of Winther Stave and Company also calculate retirement contributions this time of the year too.
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
Firefighters face blizzard at Bosma Poultry inferno
SIBLEY—Bosma Poultry was destroyed in fire at its facility east of Sibley along Pierce Avenue, amid the pre-dawn darkness of a brutal blizzard Thursday. No life-threatening injuries were suffered. However, firefighters did experience frostbite from the extreme cold, and one department member experienced heart palpitations. Sibley Fire Department chief...
Dickinson County supervisors to appoint new county attorney
The supervisors held a vote at their December 20 meeting in which all five members of the board agreed to take the route of appointing a replacement.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
KLEM News for Wednesday, December 28
A LeMars firm has purchase a cold-storage facility in Cherokee. The Sioux City Journal reports today that Nor-Am Cold Storage purchase a 98-thousand square foot warehouse from Americold, based in Atlanta. Americold, three years ago, purchased the facility when they acquired Cloverleaf Cold Storage of Sioux City. There are ten employees at the Cherokee facility, all will stay on. Nor-Am is based in Le Mars. They own 13 facilities in six states, including Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
Five Injured in Single Vehicle Crash Near Jackson
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Five people were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 90 in Jackson County. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene about a mile west of the Jackson exit shortly before 3:30 where an SUV was found to have left the roadway while eastbound and rolled.
Kathy (Kowalke) Sitzmann
Kathy Sitzmann, 69, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Pastor Jan King will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Kari Vander Woude
Kari (Jeppesen) Vander Woude, age 57 of Storm Lake, IA, passed away at Care Initiatives in Cherokee, IA on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, IA. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, next to the church, on Thursday, December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn, IA.
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident There
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.
