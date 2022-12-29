There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.05, or -0.44%, to $11.27. The Medical Properties Trust Inc. has recorded 87,475 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 Per Share.

2 DAYS AGO