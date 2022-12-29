ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RadarOnline

Former Kanye West Collaborator & Rapper Theophilus London Vanishes Without A Trace, Worried Family Files Missing Persons Report

Authorities are on the lookout for rapper Theophilus London, a well-known former collaborator of Kanye West, who vanished without a trace and was last heard from months ago in July. RadarOnline.com discovered relatives of the performer have filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, December 27.At this time, RadarOnline.com can confirm that his name and photo have not yet been added to LAPD's online missing persons database although a spokesperson said that his report had been taken. London paved his way on the music scene with his debut album, Timez Are Weird These...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage

Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Bossip

Rihanna Shares First Picture & Video Of Son With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky still haven’t revealed the name of their first child, but they’ve finally shared the first look at the adorable 6-month-old. The first photos of Rih & Rocky’s little bundle of joy come to us courtesy of Hollywood Unlocked, who shared a carousel of pictures of the baby on Saturday morning.
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
RadarOnline

Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks

Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

These Are the Biggest Hip-Hop Songs on TikTok in 2022

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) It should go without saying that TikTok has become a go-to platform for discovering new music. For some, the app is considered a hub for emerging artists to grow their fan bases, while record labels, managers, A&Rs and everything in between are on the prowl for influencers to help a song gain traction. And now, the social media juggernaut, whose website was visited more often than Google last year, is sparking a wave of user-generated content that’s revolutionizing the music industry.
MINNESOTA STATE
musictimes.com

Big Scarr Net Worth 2022: Up-and-Coming Rapper Dead at 22

Big Scarr's death would have flown under the radar had it not been for Gucci Mane who publicly mourned the death of the up-and-coming rapper through his social media account. Gucci Mane took to social media to share a carousel of pictures of Big Scarr, with the caption: "This pain. I'm a miss you [Big Scarr]."
New Jersey 101.5

The Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper’s Case

It was on a late August night in New York City in 1987, when hip-hop may have first lost its innocence. Almost 14 years to the day after DJ Kool Herc spun the genre into existence with his first-ever block party in the Bronx, Scott La Rock of Boogie Down Productions was shot in the head and neck in the same borough, later dying of his wounds at Misericordia Hospital. He was 25 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”

The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Elite Daily

See Finneas' Response To Billie & Jesse Rutherford's 10-Year Age Gap

TikTok isn’t known for pulling any punches — a lesson that Finneas now knows. On Dec. 26, a TikToker duetted one of Finneas’ videos, where he criticized the current trend of kids pranking their parents by pretending their favorite celebrity died. “Oh, well. Your sister’s dating a 31-year-old man, and your music’s sh*tty so,” the TikTok account @gaybutboring responded to him. The comments — though seemingly unrelated to the musician’s initial video — prompted Finneas’ to share his thoughts on Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s age gap.
XXL Mag

New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023

With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
Vibe

Bob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists To Listen To

Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem have received high praise from iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who listed them among his favorite artists to listen to. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 81-year-old was asked about the music he’s enjoyed listening to throughout the years, which prompted him to share the names of the acts that have dominated his playlist in 2022.More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonDrake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History “I’m a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

