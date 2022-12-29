Read full article on original website
Theophilus London shared heartbreaking last post weeks before rapper mysteriously disappeared after ‘Skid Row sighting’
MISSING rapper Theophilus London shared a heartbreaking post about the late Virgil Abloh before he mysteriously disappeared. London was reported missing this week, with his family saying they have not seen or been in contact with the star for months. A missing person’s report was filed on Tuesday, with London's...
Former Kanye West Collaborator & Rapper Theophilus London Vanishes Without A Trace, Worried Family Files Missing Persons Report
Authorities are on the lookout for rapper Theophilus London, a well-known former collaborator of Kanye West, who vanished without a trace and was last heard from months ago in July. RadarOnline.com discovered relatives of the performer have filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, December 27.At this time, RadarOnline.com can confirm that his name and photo have not yet been added to LAPD's online missing persons database although a spokesperson said that his report had been taken. London paved his way on the music scene with his debut album, Timez Are Weird These...
Rapper Theophilus London ‘missing’ with urgent plea from family after Kanye West collaborator ‘last heard from in July’
RAPPER Theophilus London has been reported missing after his family says they haven’t seen or been in contact with him for months. Those close to London, 35, said they haven’t heard from him since July. A missing person’s report was filed on Tuesday after the musician’s family traveled...
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage
Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Rihanna Shares First Picture & Video Of Son With A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky still haven’t revealed the name of their first child, but they’ve finally shared the first look at the adorable 6-month-old. The first photos of Rih & Rocky’s little bundle of joy come to us courtesy of Hollywood Unlocked, who shared a carousel of pictures of the baby on Saturday morning.
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
These Are the Biggest Hip-Hop Songs on TikTok in 2022
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) It should go without saying that TikTok has become a go-to platform for discovering new music. For some, the app is considered a hub for emerging artists to grow their fan bases, while record labels, managers, A&Rs and everything in between are on the prowl for influencers to help a song gain traction. And now, the social media juggernaut, whose website was visited more often than Google last year, is sparking a wave of user-generated content that’s revolutionizing the music industry.
Rapper Theophilus London Reportedly Missing For Months: “Stretches Back To July 2022”
In a disturbing twist of events, especially during the holiday season, the family of rapper Theophilus London has reached out for help in their search of finding him after what they say has been months without a word of his whereabouts. Based on his last social media interactions on Instagram,...
Rapper Theophilus London is missing, authorities in Los Angeles say
A missing persons report was filed for rapper and singer Theophilus London after his family lost “complete contact” with him this year, authorities said Wednesday. London, 35, was last seen in Los Angeles’ Skid Row area in October, police said. “The person reporting and Theophilus’s family members...
Big Scarr Net Worth 2022: Up-and-Coming Rapper Dead at 22
Big Scarr's death would have flown under the radar had it not been for Gucci Mane who publicly mourned the death of the up-and-coming rapper through his social media account. Gucci Mane took to social media to share a carousel of pictures of Big Scarr, with the caption: "This pain. I'm a miss you [Big Scarr]."
The Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper’s Case
It was on a late August night in New York City in 1987, when hip-hop may have first lost its innocence. Almost 14 years to the day after DJ Kool Herc spun the genre into existence with his first-ever block party in the Bronx, Scott La Rock of Boogie Down Productions was shot in the head and neck in the same borough, later dying of his wounds at Misericordia Hospital. He was 25 years old.
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
See Finneas' Response To Billie & Jesse Rutherford's 10-Year Age Gap
TikTok isn’t known for pulling any punches — a lesson that Finneas now knows. On Dec. 26, a TikToker duetted one of Finneas’ videos, where he criticized the current trend of kids pranking their parents by pretending their favorite celebrity died. “Oh, well. Your sister’s dating a 31-year-old man, and your music’s sh*tty so,” the TikTok account @gaybutboring responded to him. The comments — though seemingly unrelated to the musician’s initial video — prompted Finneas’ to share his thoughts on Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s age gap.
New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023
With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
Bob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists To Listen To
Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem have received high praise from iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who listed them among his favorite artists to listen to. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 81-year-old was asked about the music he’s enjoyed listening to throughout the years, which prompted him to share the names of the acts that have dominated his playlist in 2022.More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonDrake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History “I’m a...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Confirms TLC Future-’I’m So Excited’
Christine Brown, 51, has confirmed her future on long-running TLC series Sister Wives. The star, who has featured on the reality television show since it began, split from husband Kody, 53, in November 2021 after more than 25 years of "spiritual marriage," leading fans to question if she would remain part of the cast.
